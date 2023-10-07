Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th October 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Real Sociedad take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The away side eased past RB Salzburg by a 2-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. Los Colchoneros edged Feyenoord by a 3-2 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Real Sociedad and have won 21 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Sociedad's 13 victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last seven matches against Real Sociedad, with their previous defeat coming by a 2-0 margin away from home in 2019.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga - their longest such run against La Real in the competition since the turn of the century.

Real Sociedad have won only one of their last 11 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have lost each of their last two such matches.

After a run of only two victories in seven matches in La Liga, Real Sociedad have won each of their last two matches in the competition.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Atletico Madrid have grown in stature since the start of the season and will be intent on giving Barcelona and Real Madrid a run for their money in the title race. Antoine Griezmann has been in excellent form for Los Colchoneros and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Real Sociedad can pack a punch on their day and have begun to hit their stride over the past week. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes