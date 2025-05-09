Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | May 10th 2025

Atletico Madrid will welcome Real Sociedad to Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga on Saturday. Atletico have a six-point lead over fourth-placed Athletic Bilbao. Sociedad are 11th in the league table with 42 points. They trail seventh-placed Celta Vigo by just four points and are still in contention to qualify for Europe next season.

The hosts have lost just one of their last five league games while recording three wins. They met Deportivo Alaves in their first league game of the month last week and were held to a goalless draw.

The visitors have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four league outings. They met local rivals Athletic Bilbao last week and were held to a goalless draw, failing to score for the second match in a row.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 161 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 78 wins. Sociedad have 47 wins and 36 games have ended in draws.

The capital club are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against the visitors. The reverse fixture in October ended in a 1-1 draw.

Sociedad have the joint-third worst defensive record in La Liga this season, scoring 32 goals in 34 games.

Atletico Madrid have suffered just one loss at home in La Liga this season, with that defeat registered against Barcelona in March.

Real Sociedad have won just one of their last nine La Liga away games while suffering six losses.

The visitors have won just two of their last 12 games across all competitions.

Sociedad are winless in LaLiga against Atletico since 2019.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Los Colchoneros have bounced back well from their shock 1-0 away loss to Las Palmas last month and are unbeaten in their last two games while keeping clean sheets. They are unbeaten in their last 11 home meetings against Sociedad, recording nine wins, and are strong favorites. They have scored at least two goals in nine games during that period.

Rodrigo Riquelme was back in training earlier this week and will likely start from the bench. César Azpilicueta is unavailable due to personal reasons, and Julián Álvarez is also not available for Diego Simeone as the attacker will serve a suspension here.

Txuri-Urdin have failed to score in three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just one of their last eight away games in all competitions and have conceded at least three goals in four games during that period.

Arsen Zakharyan, Orri Oskarsson, and Sheraldo Becker remain the three absentees for the visitors. Igor Zubeldia and Álvaro Odriozola are back in training and are in contention to start.

Considering the current form of the two teams and Atletico's impressive home record in this fixture, we back the hosts to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

