Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid host Real Sociedad in La Liga on Wednesday, with Diego Simeone's side looking to extend their lead at the top of the table.

The top three sides in the league ended up drawing at the weekend, which took Atletico Madrid a step closer to securing the La Liga title.

Diego Simeone's side are currently two points ahead of Real Madrid and Barcelona at the top of the table with only three games left in the campaign. Simeone will know that if his side manage to win all three games, they will be crowned La Liga champions.

Meanwhile, Real Sociedad are currently fifth in the league, two points ahead of Real Betis.

Imanol Alguacil's side are currently favorites to finish in the UEFA Europa League spots. However, they cannot afford to be complacent heading into the final few games of the season, as both Real Betis and Villareal are close behind them.

These players gave it their all today! We go again Wednesday 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/6ompS6DBsd — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 8, 2021

Atletico Madrid could take a huge step towards securing their 11th La Liga title with a win against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning three of their last five league meetings. Real Sociedad have only won one of their last five matchups with Atletico.

Simeone's side came away as 2-0 winners in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Atletico Madrid Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Real Sociedad Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Team News

Thomas Lemar will miss the game on Wednesday

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will be without Thomas Lemar on Wednesday after the Frenchman picked up a hamstring injury in the 0-0 draw against Barcelona at the weekend.

Apart from that, Simeone will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game.

Injured: Thomas Lemar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have no new injury worries following their 2-0 win against Elche at the weekend.

Alguacil will still be without Mikel Merino, Aihen Munoz and Carlos Fernandez due to injury. Meanwhile, Urko Gonzalez is still unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19 last month.

Injured: Mikel Merino, Aihen Munoz, Carlos Fernandez, Urko Gonzalez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Saul, Marcos Llorente; Luis Suarez, Angel Correa

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Remiro; Nacho Monreal, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel; David Silva, Ander Guevara, Jon Guridi, Cristian Portu; Mikel Oyarzabal, Alexander Isak

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Atletico Madrid are the better side in terms of quality and that should come to the fore on Wednesday.

We expect Simeone's side to have enough firepower to get past Real Sociedad.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Real Sociedad