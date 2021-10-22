Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Atletico Madrid are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Real Sociedad on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Real Sociedad are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have enjoyed an exceptional season so far. La Real edged Mallorca to an important 1-0 victory in their previous league game and will want a similar result from this match.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past month. Los Colchoneros suffered a 3-2 defeat against Liverpool this week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Atletico Madrid have an impressive record against Real Sociedad and have won 20 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Real Sociedad have managed 11 victories against Atletico Madrid and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Atletico Madrid. Real Sociedad gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this weekend.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-L-W-D-W

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-D-W-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Team News

Atletico Madrid need to be at their best

Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente and Stefan Savic are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Jose Gimenez has recovered from his knock, however, and should be available for selection.

Injured: Marcos Llorente, Stefan Savic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Diego Rico, and Jon Guridi are injured and will be unable to play a part in this game. Asier Illarramendi, Martin Zubimendi, and Ander Barrenetxea are also yet to hit full fitness and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Carlos Fernandez, Nacho Monreal, Diego Rico, Jon Guridi, Mikel Oyarzabal

Doubtful: Asier Illarramendi, Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jan Oblak; Mario Hermoso, Jose Gimenez, Felipe; Kieran Trippier, Yannick Carrasco, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Thomas Lemar; Joao Felix, Luis Suarez

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Andoni Gorosabel, Robin Le Normand, Aritz Elustondo, Joseba Zaldua; Mikel Merino, Ander Guevara, David Silva; Portu, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been excellent over the past year and have been a force to reckon with under Diego Simeone. The Spanish giants will be intent on retaining their La Liga crown this season and will need to step up on Sunday.

Also Read

Real Sociedad are perfectly capable of punching above their weight and will need to work hard to win this game. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Sociedad

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi