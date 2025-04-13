Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th April 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Valladolid take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Monday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Preview
Real Valladolid are currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings and have struggled to impose themselves so far this season. The away side slumped to a damaging 4-0 defeat at the hands of Getafe last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this match.
Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. Los Colchoneros defeated Sevilla by a narrow 2-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Real Valladolid and have won 18 out of the last 27 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Real Valladolid's five victories.
- After a run of four defeats in seven matches against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last 15 such games in the competition and have won 14 of these matches.
- Atletico Madrid have won their last seven matches at home against Real Valladolid in La Liga and have kept clean sheets in five of these games.
- Real Valladolid are winless in their last six matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in five of these games.
Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction
Atletico Madrid have an excellent squad at their disposal and will look to give Real Madrid and Barcelona a run for their money in the title race. Julian Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann can be lethal on their day and will look to add to their goal tallies this weekend.
Real Valladolid are struggling in La Liga at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Real Valladolid
Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes