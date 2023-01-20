Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Atletico Madrid will entertain Real Valladolid at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in La Liga action on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings and played out a 1-1 draw against Almeria on Sunday. Angel Correa gave them the lead in the 18th minute, but it was shortlived as El Bila Toure scored just 19 minutes later. Atletico returned to winning ways on Wednesday, beating Levante 2-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Valladolid, meanwhile. have struggled in their recent league outings, losing their last four. They lost 1-0 at home to Rayo Vallecano in their previous outing.

Atlerico (28) are fourth in the standings after 17 games, while Valladolid (17) are 17th.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 96 times across competitions since their first meeting in 1948. The hosts lead 56-21.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings against Valladolid, winning 11.

Atletico have kept a clean sheet in their last four home games against Valladolid across competitions.

Valladolid have lost their last four La Liga games, failing to score in all of them.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Atletico's last five La Liga outings.

Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

The hosts have the third-best defensive record in La Liga, while Valladolid have the third-worst attacking record .

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Los Colchoneros boast a solid record against the visitors, securing a double in the 2020-21 La Liga season. They have won 11 of their last 12 games against Valladolid, keeping clean sheets in four of their last five.

Atlético de Madrid @Atleti ¡Este sábado tenemos una cita en el Cívitas



A partir de las 18:30 horas, nos medimos al Valladolid en un nuevo partido de LaLiga que no te puedes perder.



🫵 ¡Te esperamos! ¡Este sábado tenemos una cita en el Cívitas @Metropolitano A partir de las 18:30 horas, nos medimos al Valladolid en un nuevo partido de LaLiga que no te puedes perder.🫵 ¡Te esperamos! 🔜 ¡Este sábado tenemos una cita en el Cívitas @Metropolitano!🆚 A partir de las 18:30 horas, nos medimos al Valladolid en un nuevo partido de LaLiga que no te puedes perder.🫵 ¡Te esperamos!

Valladolid, meanwhile, have lost their last four away games in La Liga, failing to score. The visitors have struggled in front of goal in recent games.

So, Diego Simeone's men should eke out a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Real Valladolid.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Atletico to score in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Atletico to keep a clean sheet - Yes

