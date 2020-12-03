Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Atletico Madrid are set to host Real Valladolid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday in their next La Liga fixture.

Atletico Madrid come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bundesliga side Bayern Munich on Wednesday in their UEFA Champions League group stage game.

A first-half goal from talented Portuguese forward Joao Felix for Atletico Madrid was cancelled out by a late second-half penalty from Germany international Thomas Muller for Bayern Munich.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Levante last Saturday in La Liga.

Real Valladolid took the lead in the second half courtesy of a goal from Brazilian attacker Marcos Andre, but Levante managed to equalize through a penalty from Spain international Jose Campana.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, Atletico Madrid hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost two and drawn four.

🏟️⚔️ Atleti are now ONE YEAR UNBEATEN at the Wanda @Metropolitano



2⃣1⃣ games

1️⃣5️⃣ wins

6️⃣ draws

3⃣8⃣ goals scored

1⃣0⃣ goals conceded



Let’s keep it going, Atleti Family❗️❕



🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/i4vfNxbYjU — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) December 2, 2020

The two clubs last faced each other in June this year, with Atletico Madrid beating Real Valladolid 1-0.

Former Sevilla winger and Spain international Vitolo scored the only goal of the game to ensure victory for Diego Simeone's side.

Atletico Madrid form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-W

Real Valladolid form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-W-D

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Team News

Atletico Madrid will be without a few players. Veteran strikers Diego Costa and Luis Suarez, as well as Croatian right-back Sime Vrsaljko and young left-back Manu Sanchez are all out due to injuries.

Injured: Diego Costa, Luis Suarez, Sime Vrsaljko, Manu Sanchez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Real Valladolid manager Sergio Gonzalez will be unable to call upon the services of experienced centre-back Kiko Olivas, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues.

Injured: Kiko Olivas

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Predicted XI

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Kieran Trippier, Koke, Saul, Renan Lodi, Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa, Joao Felix

Real Valladolid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordi Masip, Pablo Hervias, Joaquin, Bruno Gonzalez, Nacho, Fabian Orellana, Fede San Emeterio, Ruben Alcaraz, Oscar Plano, Sergi Guardiola, Marcos Andre

Atletico Madrid vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have quietly been exceptional in La Liga, and have a good chance of winning the league given the current form of Barcelona and Real Madrid. The addition of Luis Suarez from Barcelona has proven to be a shrewd acquisition, while youngster Joao Felix has stepped up after a big-money move from Benfica last summer.

Real Valladolid, on the other hand, lost star defender Mohammed Salisu to Southampton in the summer. They finished 13th last season, and are currently 17th in the table. Midfielder Oscar Plano has been an important source of creativity, while striker Shon Weissman is yet to replicate his Wolfsberger form at his new club.

Atletico Madrid sit second in the league table with two games in hand, and will be the favorites to win this match.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-0 Real Valladolid

