Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in 13th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side edged Maccabi Haifa to a narrow 2-1 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. Los Colchoneros thrashed Celtic by a comprehensive 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Villarreal and have won 15 out of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 14 victories.

After a run of four defeats in six matches against Villarreal in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have lost only one of their last 10 such games in the competition.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their last three matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga, with their previous such game last year ending in a 2-0 defeat.

Villarreal have lost only one of their last 10 matches away from home against teams from Madrid in La Liga, with their only such defeat coming at the hands of Rayo Vallecano this year.

Atletico Madrid have won each of their last 14 matches at home in La Liga and could achieve their longest such streak in the history of the competition this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Atletico Madrid have thrived under Diego Simeone's tutelage this season and will look to make the most of their purple patch. Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata were exceptional against Celtic and will look to replicate their heroics this weekend.

Villarreal are yet to hit their stride this season but have shown flashes of their potential over the past month. Atletico Madrid are in excellent form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 3-1 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Antoine Griezmann to score - Yes