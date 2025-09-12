Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th September 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Villarreal lock horns with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in third place in the La Liga standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Yellow Submarines were held to a 1-1 draw by Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. Los Colchoneros played out a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves last week and have a point to prove this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 17 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 14 victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches against Villarreal in La Liga and have played out draws in each of their last two such games.

Villarreal are unbeaten in eight of their last 11 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga - they achieved the feat in only three of the 11 such games preceding this run.

Atletico Madrid have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last eight matches against Villarreal in La Liga and have conceded a total of 13 goals in these games.

Atletico Madrid are winless in their three matches in La Liga this season.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Atletico Madrid have failed to hit their stride so far this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove going into this game. The Yellow Submarines have started their season on a brilliant note and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 1-2 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

