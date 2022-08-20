Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st August 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Atletico Madrid lock horns with Unai Emery's Villarreal outfit in an important clash at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in second place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive in the competition. The away side eased past Hajduk Split by a 4-2 margin this week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in good form in recent weeks. Los Colchoneros eased past Getafe by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a slight edge over Villarreal and have won 15 out of the 40 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 13 victories.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last eight matches against Villarreal in La Liga - their longest such run against the Yellow Submarines in the competition.

After a run of five victories in seven home games against Villarreal, Atletico Madrid have won only two of their last eight La Liga home games against the Yellow Submarines.

Under Unai Emery, Villarreal have avoided defeat in six of their seven away games against teams from Madrid in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid are unbeaten in their last five matches in La Liga and have not suffered defeat in their first two league games of the season in 11 years.

After a run of four defeats in five matches away from home, Villarreal have won their last three matches on the road in La Liga.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been excellent over the past month and have been surprisingly effective in the final third. Alvaro Morata has hit a purple patch under Diego Simeone and will look to make his mark this weekend.

Villarreal can pack a punch on their day and have grown in stature under Unai Emery. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-2 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alvaro Morata to score - Yes

