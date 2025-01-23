Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th January 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid side in an important encounter at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The away side thrashed Mallorca by a comprehensive 4-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. Los Colchoneros defeated Bayer Leverkusen by a 2-1 margin in their previous game in the UEFA Champions League and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Trending

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Atletico Madrid have a good recent record against Villarreal and have won 17 out of the last 45 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Villarreal's 14 victories.

Atletico Madrid have won two of their last three matches against Villarreal in La Liga - only one victory fewer than they had managed in the 16 such games preceding this run.

After a run of eight defeats in 12 matches away from home against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, Villarreal have remained unbeaten in seven of their last 10 such games in the competition.

Since Diego Simeone's arrival at the club, Atletico Madrid have lost only three of their 12 matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga - only Barcelona and Real Madrid and have better records during this period.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Prediction

Atletico Madrid have been in excellent form this season and will look to give Real Madrid a run for their money in the title race Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez can be lethal on their day and will look to make an impact this weekend.

Villarreal have shown marked improvement in recent weeks and can pull off an upset on their day. Atletico Madrid are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Atletico Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atletico Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Atletico Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback