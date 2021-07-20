Atletico Mineiro vs Boca Juniors prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

The stakes are high for Atletico Mineiro and Boca Juniors when they go toe-to-toe in the second leg of their Copa Libertadores last 16 tie at the Mineirão Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides know there is no margin for failure in this encounter after playing out an uneventful goalless draw in the first leg last Tuesday.

Atletico Mineiro’s four-game winless run came to an end last Tuesday when they played out a goalless draw against Boca Juniors in the first of their two-legged Copa Libertadores last 16 tie.

However, they bounced back to winning ways when they returned to the Brasileiro Serie A as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Corinthians.

A second-half brace from Hulk helped Cuca’s men fight back from one goal down to claim an impressive win.

Atletico Mineiro have enjoyed a blistering run in recent weeks, picking up five wins and one draw from their last six games across all competitions.

Meanwhile, following their Copa Libertadores draw against Atletico Mineiro, Boca Juniors were held to another draw when they faced Union de Santa Fe in the Argentine top flight.

Augustin Obando opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game, but Fernando Marquez restored parity for Union de Santa Fe in the 81st minute.

Miguel Angel Russo’s side have now failed to pick up a win in their last three games across all competitions, losing once and claiming two draws.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Atletico Mineiro vs Boca Juniors Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the two sides. Their first meeting came just last week when the spoils were shared in a goalless draw.

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Boca Juniors Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-D

Atletico Mineiro vs Boca Juniors Team News

Atletico Mineiro

The hosts will be without the services of Marrony, Keno and Rafael, who have been ruled out due to injury issues. Guilherme Arana is currently on international duty with Brazil at the summer Olympics.

Injured: Marrony, Keno and Rafael

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Guilherme Arana

Boca Juniors

Meanwhile, the visitors are without the services of Eduardo Salvio and Agustin Almendra, who sustained ACL and ankle injuries respectively. Frank Fabra is still on compassionate leave following his father's passing.

Injured: Eduardo Salvio, Agustin Almendra

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Frank Fabra

Atletico Mineiro vs Boca Juniors Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Junior Alonso, Rever, Nathan, Mariano; Allan, Tche Tche; Federico Zaracho, Ignacio Fernandez, Jefferson Savarino; Hulk

Boca Juniors predicted XI (4-3-3): Agustin Rossi; Marcelo Weigandt, Carlos Izquierdoz, Marcos Rojo, Agustin Sandez; Diego Gonzalez, Esteban Rolon, Cristian Medina; Cristian Pavon, Norberto Briasco, Sebastian Villa

Atletico Mineiro vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Following the goalless draw in the previous leg, we predict this will be another cagey and fiercely contested game. However, Atletico Mineiro have been in superb form recently and we predict they will capitalize on the visitors’ dip in form to claim the win.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-1 Boca Juniors

Edited by Peter P