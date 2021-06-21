Atletico Mineiro vs Chapecoense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

The Brazilian Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico Mineiro take on Chapecoense at the Mineirão Stadium on Tuesday.

The hosts head into the game following a hard-earned 1-0 win over Internacional, while the visitors played out a 1-1 draw with Sao Paulo last Wednesday.

Atletico Mineiro continued their impressive start to the Serie A season last time out when they claimed a 1-0 win away to Internacional.

Twenty-five-year-old midfielder Nathan scored the only goal of the game in the second minute to end Atletico Mineiro’s four-game winless run against Internacional.

It was the third straight league victory for the Roosters since their opening day 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fortaleza.

This quick upturn in form has helped Atletico Mineiro rise to fifth place in the Serie A standings, level on points with fourth-placed Atletico Paranaense.

Atletico Mineiro head into the game on a five-game winning run across all competitions, and are unbeaten in 17 of their last 18 games.

Meanwhile, Chapecoense failed to end their winless streak last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with 10-man Sao Paulo.

In a game where Rodrigo Nestor was sent off, Eder and Kaio Nunes scored for either side to force a share of the spoils.

Jair Ventura's side have now failed to taste victory in their last four outings across all competitions, while also crashing out of the Copa do Brasil.

With two points from four league games, Chapecoense currently occupy 17th place and will be desperate for all three points to climb out of the relegation zone.

Atletico Mineiro vs Chapecoense Head-To-Head

Atletico Mineiro have been the slightly better side in the history of this fixture, picking up six wins from their last 17 meetings with Chapecoense. Meanwhile, the visitors have claimed five wins, while six games have ended all square.

Their last encounter came in October 2019, when Chapecoense cruised to a 2-0 victory in their Serie A clash.

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Chapecoense Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Atletico Mineiro vs Chapecoense Team News

Atletico Mineiro

The hosts will be without Rafael and Federico Zaracho, who have both been ruled out with injuries. Junior Alonso is on international duty with Paraguay.

Injured: Rafael, Federico Zaracho

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Junior Alonso

Chapecoense

The visitors have a long injury list heading into the game. Alan Santos, Tiepo, Mike Dos Santos, Kadu, Busanello, Derlan, Fabinho, Geuvanio and Joilson are all sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Alan Santos, Tiepo, Mike Dos Santos, Kadu, Busanello, Derlan, Fabinho, Geuvanio, Joilson

Suspended: None

Atletico Mineiro vs Chapecoense Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Guilherme Arana, Rever, Gabriel, Guga; Allan, Jair; Keno, Ignacio Fernandez, Hyoran; Hulk

Chapecoense Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Paulo; Matheus Ribeiro, Derlan, Laercio, Ignacio; Ronei, Moises Ribeiro; Ronei, Ravanelli, Fernandinho; Anselmo Ramon

Atletico Mineiro vs Chapecoense Prediction

Atletico Mineiro head into the game in superb form and will be looking to surge to the top of the table with a victory. They have won their last five games on the bounce, scoring seven goals and conceding just one.

We predict Atletico Mineiro will claim all three points as they take on a struggling Chapecoense side.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Chapecoense

