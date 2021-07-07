Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Atletico Mineiro will square off against Flamengo in Brasileiro Serie A action on Wednesday.

Atletico Mineiro are fourth in the league table with 16 points from nine games. They have been in good form recently, winning their last two matches.

Their most recent win came against Cuiaba with a 1-0 scoreline, as Nacho Fernandez's goal in the 26th minute was enough for the visitors to earn three points on the day.

Meanwhile, Flamengo are coming off a 1-0 loss at the hands of Fluminense. Flamengo were drawing the game until the 90th minute, when Fluminense's Andre buried the ball into the net to lead his team to a triumph.

Flamengo are 11th in the standings, with 12 points from seven matches.

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

Atletico Mineiro and Flamengo have played 39 games against each other so far. Mineiro hold the edge in this matchup with 16 wins, while Flamengo have won on 15 occasions against Atletico. Eight matches ended in draws.

The two Brazilian sides last met in November 2020 in a league game. Atletico Mineiro prevailed by an emphatic 4-0 scoreline, with Gustavo Henrique, Keno, Eduardo Sasha and Federico Matias Zerecho getting their names on the scoresheet.

Atletico Mineiro form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Flamengo form guide: L-W-L-W-L

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Team News

Atletico Mineiro

Keno, Dodo and Rafael have been ruled out with injuries. Keno and Dodo are out with thigh injuries, while Rafael remains on the sidelines with a shoulder issue.

Injured: Keno, Dodo and Rafael

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Flamengo

Flamengo will be without the services of Vitinho, who has been suspended after picking up his third booking of the season. Cesar will miss the game due to an injury.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta has returned from international duty with Uruguay, but he is expected to be sidelined for Wednesday's game.

Everton Ribiero and Gabriel Barbosa are in the Brazilian squad that will play the Copa America 2021 final, which automatically rules them out for the game against Atletico-MG.

Injured: Cesar

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Vitinho

Unavailable: Giorgian de Arrascaeta

International Duty: Everton Ribiero and Gabriel Barbosa

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Predicted XI

Flamengo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Alves; Felipe Luis, Rodrigo Caio, Willian Arao, Matheuzinho; Gerson, Diego; Michael, Bruno Henrique, Arao; Rodrigo Muniz

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Everson; Mariano, Rever, Igor Rabello, Guga; Jair, Nathan, Ignacio Fernandez; Felicio, Hulk, Savio

Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo Prediction

Atletico Mineiro's improvement in form after a minor hiccup suggests they are firm favorites to win on Wednesday.

Flamengo have a team that is capable of an upset, but it's unlikely that would be the case in this encounter.

We predict a straightforward win for Atletico Mineiro.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 2-0 Flamengo

