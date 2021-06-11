Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico Mineiro take on Sao Paulo at the Mineirão Stadium on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 2-1 win against Clube Do Remo in the Copa do Brasil, while the visitors thrashed fourth-tier side 4 de Julho 9-1 on Tuesday.

After opening the new Serie A campaign with a 2-1 defeat against Fortaleza, Cuca's men picked up a 2-0 first-leg win over Clube Do Remo in the Copa do Brasil. They later traveled to the Ilha do Retiro Stadium to beat Sport Recife 1-0 in their second league outing, picking up their first win of the campaign.

They picked up their third straight win last time out as they claimed a 2-1 win over Clube Do Remo and have now progressed into the next round of the Copa do Brasil following a 4-1 aggregate win.

Galo occupy ninth place in the Serie A table, two points and six places above Sunday's visitors.

Meanwhile, after a 0-0 opening day draw with Fluminense, Sao Paulo suffered an embarrassing 3-2 loss to Serie D side 4 de Julho in the first leg of their Cup tie.

This was followed by another defeat as they were beaten 2-0 away to Atletico Goianiense in the league.

However, Hernán Crespo's men ended their poor in emphatic style, thrashing 4 de Julho 9-1 last time out to book a place in the next round of the Copa do Brasil.

Sao Paulo will now aim to build on that stellar performance and pick up their first league win of the season.

Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head

Both teams head into Sunday's encounter with an equal share of 16 wins each from the 44 games played so far. 12 games have ended in a draw in this fixture.

Atletico Mineiro Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Sao Paulo Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-W

Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Team News

Atletico Mineiro

The hosts will be without the services of Guga and Guilherme Arana, who are both away on international duty with Brazil. Junior Alonso, Alan Franco, Jefferson Savarino and Eduardo Vargas are away on Copa America duty with their respective national squads. Rafael will also miss the game as he is nursing an injury while Matias Zaracho is out due to COVID-19.

Injured: Raphael

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Guga, Guilherme Arana, Junior Alonso, Alan Franco, Jefferson Savarino, Eduardo Vargas

COVID-19: Matias Zaracho

Sao Paulo

Midfielder Igor Liziero is away on international duty with the Brazil squad, while Robert Arboleda is with the Ecuadorian national team for the Copa America tournament. The likes of Luan Santos, Dani Alves, Martin Benitez and Walce have been ruled out with injuries.

Injured: Luan Santos, Dani Alves, Martin Benitez, Walce

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Igor Liziero, Robert Arboleda

Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Atletico Mineiro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Réver, Dodô; Tchê Tchê, Ignacio Fernández, Jair; Eduardo Sasha, Hyoran; Hulk

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Tiago Volpi; Bruno Alves, Miranda, Léo; Rigoni, Pablo, Nestor, Gabriel Sara, Reinaldo; Luciano, Éder

Atletico Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Following their 9-1 victory in the Cup, the visitors will head into this game in sky-high spirits and will look to build on that performance. While the hosts are in stronger form, we predict the visitors will cancel out their efforts and force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Atletico Mineiro 1-1 Sao Paulo

Edited by Shardul Sant