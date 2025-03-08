Atromitos vs Panathinaikos Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2025 

Atromitos and Panathinaikos battle for three points in the final game of the Greek Super League regular season on Sunday at the Peristeri Stadium.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Levadiakos last weekend. Atromitos went ahead through Girogios Tzovaras' 13th-minute strike before Panagiotis-Marios Vichos equalised for Levadiakos 10 minutes later. Nicolaos Athanasiou scored Atromitos' winner from the spot with seven minutes left.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, claimed a 3-2 home win over Fiorentina in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League Round of 16. They raced into an early two-goal lead, courtesy of Karol Swiderski and Nemanja Maksimovic strikes.

Lucas Beltran and Nicolo Fagioli scored in a three-minute span to draw the Viola level by the 23rd minute before Tete scored the winner 10 minutes into the second half.

The Shamrock now shift attention to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 2-0 home win over Panetolikos. The win left them in third spot in the standings, with 49 points from 25 games, while Atromitos are eighth with 34 points.

Atromitos vs Panathinaikos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Panathinaikos have 38 wins from their last 60 head-to-head games with Atromitos, losing 10.

Their most recent clash in January saw Panathinaikos claim a 2-1 home win in the Greek Cup Round of 16.

Five of their last six head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

Atromitos' last seven league games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Panathinaikos have won four of their last five games across competitions, losing one..

Five of their last seven head-to-head games have produced at least three goals.

Atromitos vs Panathinaikos Prediction

Atromitos occupy the final spot in the Conference League playoff spots. They hold a two-point cushion over ninth-placed Panetolikos and need to better their result to battle for European football.

Panathinaikos, meanwhile, hold a one-goal lead in their continental tie and might prioritise their trip to Florence next week. Rui Vitoria's side were in the title race a few months ago but have tailed off in recent weeks.

Nevertheless, expect Panathinaikos to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Atromitos 1-2 Panathinaikos

Atromitos vs Panathinaikos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Panathinaikos to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

