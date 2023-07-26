Auda Riga vs FC Spartak Trnava Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2023 

Auda Riga will welcome FC Spartak Trnava to Skonto Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying tie on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 5-2 defeat against RFS in the league on home turf last weekend. A thrilling second half saw seven goals scored after the break. Ismael Diomamde starred with four goals to inspire the visitors into a 5-0 lead. Reginaldo Ramires and Elhadj Mane scored two late goals to make the scoreline more respectable.

Spartak Trnava, meanwhile, have not been in competitive action since wrapping up their campaign with a 4-2 home win over Zilina in May. They have played a series of preseason friendlies, with the most recent resulting in a 1-0 defeat against Valencia.

The White Angels booked their spot in the Conference League qualifiers, having won the Slovak Cup last season. Auda also qualified as Cup winners, having defeated Riga in the Latvian Cup final.

The winner of this tie will face either Lech Poznan or Kauna Zalgiris in the third round of the qualifiers.

Auda Riga vs FC Spartak Trnava Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Auda are participating in Europe for the first time in their history.

Spartak Trnava have been eliminated in the third qualifying round in each of the two Conference League seasons.

Auda Riga have won just two of their last 10 home games in all competitions.

Six of Spartak's last eight European qualification games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Spartak Trnava's last seven away games have had more goals in the second half than the first.

Auda Riga vs FC Spartak Trnava Prediction

Auda Riga won the first trophy in their history last season to secure European football for the first time. The Latvians have been in competitive action over the last few months compared to Spartak Trnava, who have been out of action for two months.

However, the Slovaks have more experience at this stage which could give them an edge.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Auda Riga 0-1 Spartak Trnava

Auda Riga vs FC Spartak Trnava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Spartak Trnava to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half