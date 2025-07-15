Auda vs Larne Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Larne v Auda - UEFA Europa Conference League First Qualifying Round First Leg - Source: Getty
Larne and Auda meet in the Conference League First Qualifying Round

Auda will invite Larne to Skonto Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round on Wednesday. The first leg last week ended in a goalless draw, so the stakes are high in this match.

The hosts saw their winning streak end after two games in the first leg and will look to bounce back here. They made it to the third round of the Conference League qualifiers last season and will look to go all the way this time around.

The visitors played their first competitive match of the season last week. They kept a clean sheet in that match and will look to build on that form. They made it to the group stage last season, their maiden appearance in a UEFA competition, and will look to repeat that feat here.

Auda vs Larne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two teams met for the first time last week.
  • The hosts have met Northern Irish opponents thrice, recording two wins.
  • The visitors have squared off against Latvian teams thrice and have endured a winless run, suffering two defeats.
  • The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten record in home games in the Conference League qualifiers, winning three of their four games. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins.
  • The visitors, meanwhile, have won just one of their last eight away games in European qualifiers. They have failed to score in five games in that period.
  • The visitors have failed to score in their three meetings against Latvian teams.
  • The hosts are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions, recording two wins while keeping three clean sheets.
Auda vs Larne Prediction

The hosts head into the match on a three-game unbeaten streak and will look to continue that form here. They had won their three home games in the Conference League qualifiers last season and are strong favorites.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven competitive away games. They had one win and suffered one loss in their two away games in the Conference League qualifiers last season.

Considering the hosts' current form and recent record in the Conference League qualifiers, we back them to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Auda 2-1 Larne

Auda vs Larne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Auda to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

