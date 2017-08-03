Audi Cup 2017: Atletico Madrid 1-1 (5-4 pen) Liverpool, 5 Talking Points

Atletico Madrid and Liverpool played out an uninspiring final which went in the way of the Spanish side.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh
03 Aug 2017, 09:58 IST

The Colchoneros defeated Liverpool on penalties to clinch the Audi Cup

Liverpool went down to Atletico Madrid in the final of the Audi Cup on penalties. Playing after just 24 hours, this game was more of an occasion to test the fringe players rather than starting with your best possible eleven.

Both teams made wholesome changes and never looked to change gears in what turned out to be an uninspiring and mundane affair.

Keidi Bade scored the opener for Atletico as he pounced on a rebound after Danny Ward had made a stunning save. Roberto Firmino equalized from the spot six minutes from time to take the game to the penalties.

Jordan Henderson missed his chance with the Reds losing out 5-4 on aggregate after matters ended 1-1 after regular time.

Here are the five talking points from the final of the Audi Cup between Atletico Madrid and Liverpool:

#1 Not worthy of a 'final'

Despite two high profile teams battling it out with a trophy at stake, the final at the Allianz Arena proved that this was just a glorified friendly. Both the teams started slowly and were not ready to shift gears even as the game went on.

The first 45 minutes were expected to be full of action with the second 45 minutes reserved for trying out young players.

But the second half turned out to be the one where the teams picked up some sort of tempo as both the clubs played the game with some intent. Academy graduates from both the sides were the hardest workers on the night with Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone sweating it out on the touchline more than the senior players.

The Colchoneros were more focused on safeguarding their goal whereas Liverpool lacked the creativity to break their defence which made this game rather tedious.