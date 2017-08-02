Audi Cup 2017: Liverpool 3-0 Bayern Munich, 5 Talking Points

Jurgen Klopp's Gegenpress proved to be too good for Bayern Munich.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 02 Aug 2017, 09:59 IST

Liverpool humbled Bayern Munich 3-0 at the Allianz Arena

Despite just being a pre season friendly, Liverpool gave their rivals a hint of what is to come this season against Bayern Munich. The stage was Audi Cup in the Allianz Arena and the opponents were the formidable Bavarians. Liverpool produced a scintillating performance to win the game 3-0 thanks to goals from Sadio Mane, Mohammad Salah and Daniel Sturridge.

The Reds were the better side in every department and looked eager to win this one whereas Carlo Ancelotti's men were pretty lethargic and lacked imagination. Liverpool will now face Atletico Madrid in the final of the Audi Cup with the Colchoneros defeating Napoli 2-1. Without further ado, let's delve right into the five talking points from the Liverpool vs Bayern Munich game:

#1 Gegenpressing of the highest order

Jurgen Klopp will be pleased with the way Liverpool implemented his philosophy

Liverpool entered the field with a fixed plan where the forwards gave the Munich back line enough time on the ball and seldom pressed against them. But as soon as one of their midfielders received it, the Reds were quick to pounce on the chance which made life hell for the trio of Thiago, Renato Sanches and Tolisso. Roberto Firmino came deep while Coutinho and Emre Can join to force the opponents to rush their pass.

Meanwhile, Mane and Salah were quick to respond to the transition and were always on point to cut lines and get in behind. Jordan Henderson man marked James Rodriguez out of the game whereas Robert Lewandowski lacked service and came up short against the duo of Lovren and Matip. Klopp's side looked miles better than the mighty Bayern as the 'counter-press' gave way for the forwards to counterattack effectively.