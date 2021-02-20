Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Augsburg host floundering Bayer Leverkusen in a Bundesliga clash at the WWK Arena, with the visitors stuck in a rut at the moment.

In midweek, Leverkusen lost their Europa League round of 32 first leg match, going down 4-3 to Swiss club Young Boys in Bern.

The three away goals keep them in the tie for the moment, ahead of the reverse leg at the BayArena this Thursday.

However, Leverkusen have slipped to fifth place in the Bundesliga after being in the title race a couple of months ago.

Leverkusen have won only one of their last four league games, and also got knocked out of the DFB-Pokal after losing to Rot-Weiss Essen.

Peter Bosz knows that his side will have to turn results around soon if they are to finish in the top four at the end of the season.

Augsburg are 13th in the Bundesliga at the moment, and have just 22 points from 21 games. They have just four points more than Arminia Bielefeld, who are currently in the relegation playoff spot.

Augsburg have lost their last three Bundesliga games, but those were all against teams near the top of the standings.

Following defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg, Augsburg lost 2-1 to RB Leipzig last weekend.

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

Augsburg have won only one of the last 21 games that they have played against Bayer Leverkusen, with the Werkself winning 14 of those.

Leverkusen won the reverse fixture 3-1, with Lucas Alario scoring a hat-trick in that game.

Augsburg form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Augsburg

Augsburg will be without Fredrik Janssen and Iago for this game. Striker Alfred Finnbogason is a doubt as well.

Injured: Fredrik Janssen, Iago

Doubtful: Alfred Finnbogason

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is out injured, and could be ruled out for several weeks.

Karim Bellarabi, Lars Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Paulinho and Santiago Arias are all still a few weeks away from full fitness. Meanwhile, Julian Baumgartlinger is out for the rest of the season with a knee problem.

Injured: Lukas Hradecky, Karim Bellarabi, Santiago Arias, Lars Bender, Mitchell Weiser, Paulinho, Julian Baumgartlinger

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XIs

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Daniel Caligiuri, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl, Mads Pedersen; Ruben Vargas, Andre Hahn, Florian Niederlechner

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Niklas Lomb; Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Florian Wirtz, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay; Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen are not playing well recently, while Augsburg are bereft of confidence.

We are predicting a draw in this game.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen