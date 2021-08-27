Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22 

Augsburg invite Bayer Leverkusen to WWK Arena for matchday three Bundesliga action on Saturday.

The hosts played a goalless draw at Eintracht Frankfurt in their previous outing and secured their first point of the season. It was a great result for them considering they were hammered 4-0 at home by TSG Hoffenheim.

Bayer Leverkusen recorded a massive win in their first home game of the season, thrashing Borussia Monchengladbach 4-0 in their previous outing. They were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening fixture of the 2021-22 campaign by Union Berlin.

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 22 times across all competitions, with all but two meetings coming in the Bundesliga. The hosts are winless in the fixture while Leverkusen have 15 wins to their name. The spoils have been shared seven times between the two sides.

Though Augsburg have faced a loss in five of the last six encounters between the two sides, they picked up a point when these sides last went head-to-head. In that Bundesliga fixture, Leverkusen snatched a point at the death, scoring an equalizing goal in the last minute of injury time via Edmond Tapsoba.

Augsburg form guide (all competitions): D-L-W

Bayer Leverkusen form guide (all competitions): W-D-W

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Augsburg

Jan Moravek, Tim Civeja, club captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Tobias Strobl are ruled out for the fixture on account of injuries. Florian Niederlechner has returned to training and is in contention to start here.

Sergio Córdova and Alfreð Finnbogason are back in training but face late fitness tests to determine their eligibility for the game.

Injured: Jan Moravek, Tim Civeja, Tobias Strobl, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw

Doubtful: Alfred Finnbogason, Sergio Cordova

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Karim Bellarabi, Edmond Tapsoba and Timothy Fosu-Mensah continue to be on the sidelines due to injuries. Lucas Alario has resumed training but isn't match-fit yet. Julian Baumgartlinger will also not be making the trip to Bavaria on account of a knee injury.

New signing Amine Adil will have to wait to make his debut for the club.

#FCAB04 Squad Info:



❌ Bellarabi

❌ Alario

❌ Baumgartlinger

❓ Adli

👍 Hincapié



All others aside from the long-term injuries are also available. — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) August 27, 2021

Injured: Karim Bellarabi, Lucas Alario, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Edmond Tapsoba, Julian Baumgartlinger

Doubtful: Amine Adil

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Augsburg Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Felix Uduokhai, Reece Oxford, Robert Gumny; Arne Maier, Daniel Caligiuri; Rubén Vargas, Fredrik Jensen, André Hahn; Florian Niederlechner

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchel Bakker; Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz; Moussa Diaby, Kerem Demirbay, Paulinho; Patrik Schick

Augsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Augsburg are yet to find the back of the net in the Bundesliga and they might struggle to score a goal here as well. Bayer Leverkusen were prolific in their previous outing and are the favorites here.

We expect Augsburg's winless run against Leverkusen to continue here and a win for the visitors looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-3 Bayer Leverkusen.

