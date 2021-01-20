Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Augsburg welcome Bayern Munich to the WWK Arena in Bundesliga action on Wednesday night.

This will be the biggest test of the campaign for the hosts, who have lost two games in a row.

Unsurprisingly, the reigning champions are the league leaders with 36 points. Bayern got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Freiburg in their last game.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 28 times across all competitions. The Bavarians have a huge lead in the head-to-head record over Fuggerstädter. Bayern have 23 wins against just three for the hosts.

Only twice have these sides shared the points, with both those occasions coming recently, in the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns.

They last met at the Allianz Arena in March 2020, where Bayern Munich recorded a comfortable 2-0 win.

Augsburg form guide across all competitions: L-L-W-L-L

Bayern Munich form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-W-W

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Augsburg

Heiko Herrlich is expected to be without the services of Raphael Framberger for this Bavarian derby through injury.

Fredrik Jensen and Jan Morávek have resumed training but their involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Defender Iago could be available, as the coach gave a positive update on his injury during a press conference.

(On Iago)



"He participated in some training this week. I expect him to be available tomorrow."

Injured: Raphael Framberger

Doubtful: Fredrik Jensen, Jan Morávek

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry was injured against Freiburg

Hansi Flick informed in the pre-match press conference that he only expects two players to be unavailable for this derby. Tanguy Nianzou and Malik Tillman are the long-term absentees.

Serge Gnabry was subbed off with cramp against Freiburg, but the injury doesn't seem serious and he is already back in training. However, he might start this game from the bench.

Serge Gnabry trained today and looks to be fine. But, we will have to wait for a final decision tomorrow. Other than Tanguy Nianzou and Malik Tillman, who are dealing with long-term injuries, everyone else is expected to be fit.

Injured: Tanguy Nianzou, Malik Tillman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (3-4-3): Rafal Gikiewicz; Iago, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Felix Uduokhai; Rani Khedira, Ruben Vargas, Mads Pedersen, Daniel Caligiuri; Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner, Alfreð Finnbogason

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich lead the scoring charts in the German top-flight with 48 goals. Striker Robert Lewandowski has a whopping 21 goals to his name already this campaign. He is also the all-time top scorer in this fixture with 12 goals and could easily add another goal or two to his tally here.

Augsburg have struggled at both ends of the pitch in recent fixtures. They have scored just three goals in their last six outings while conceding 11 times.

It seems that Bayern are in for another easy win in the Bundesliga but, as has been the case this season, their chances of keeping a clean sheet are very low.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-3 Bayern Munich