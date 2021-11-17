Augsburg vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Augsburg are set to play Bayern Munich at the WWK Arena on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg come into this game on the back of a 1-0 to Florian Kohfeldt's Wolfsburg in their most recent Bundesliga game. A first-half goal from former Manchester City forward and Germany international Lukas Nmecha ensured victory for Wolfsburg.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Christian Streich's Freiburg 2-1 in the league. Goals from German midfielder Leon Goretzka and Polish superstar Robert Lewandowski sealed the deal for Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich. Midfielder Janik Haberer scored the consolation goal for Freiburg.

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced eachh other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Augsburg 5-2. An own goal from Dutch centre-back Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and goals from Germany internationals Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich, French winger Kingsley Coman and Polish striker Robert Lewandowski secured the win for Bayern Munich.

Second-half goals from forward Andre Hahn and attacker Florian Niederlechner proved to be a mere consolation for Augsburg.

Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-L-D-L

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-W-L

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Team News

Augsburg

Augsburg will be without midfielder Tobias Strobl, while there are doubts over the availability of centre-back Felix Uduokhai, Brazilian left-back Iago, striker Florian Niederlechner and winger Noah Sarenren Bazee. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Markus Weinzierl is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Tobias Strobl

Doubtful: Noah Sarenren Bazee, Felix Uduokhai, Iago, Florian Niederlechner

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back Niklas Sule, who has tested positive for COVID-19. German stars Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala, alongside Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, are all expected to be available following their quarantine after coming in close contact with Sule.

Injured: Niklas Sule

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Rafal Gikiewicz, Robert Gumny, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Reece Oxford, Mads Valentin Pedersen, Daniel Caligiuri, Arne Maier, Carlos Gruezo, Ruben Vargas, Alfred Finnbogason, Michael Gregoritsch

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Corentin Tolisso, Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Augsburg vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Augsburg are currently 16th in the Bundesliga, and have won only one of their last five league games. Not much separates them from 15th-placed Stuttgart or 14th-placed Eintracht Frankfurt; however, this poor run of form could drag Augsburg down the table.

Bayern Munich, unsurprisingly, are top of the league table, four points ahead of 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund. Not much has changed in that regard; Bayern Munich continue to blow away their opponents on a regular basis.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-3 Bayern Munich

Edited by Abhinav Anand