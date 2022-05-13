Augsburg vs Greuther Furth prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The German Bundesliga kicks off this weekend for the final time this season. Augsburg will host Greuther Furth at the WWK ARENA on Saturday afternoon.

Augsburg are struggling for form at the moment but have confirmed safety with results elsewhere going in their favour. They were beaten 4-0 by RB Leipzig in their last game, struggling to keep up with their rampant opponents.

Augsburg are 13th in the Bundesliga standings with 35 points from 33 games. They will look to close out their campaign with a win in front of their fans. Greuther Furth, meanwhile, have been relegated from the top flight and will look to bow out in style this weekend.

They were beaten 3-1 by second-placed Borussia Dortmund in their last game, with Jessic Ngankam's second-half leveller lasting just two minutes.

The visitors are languishing at the bottom of the points table with just 18 points from 33 games. A win this weekend will see them equal their best-ever points tally in a top-flight campaign.

Augsburg vs Greuther Furth Head-to-Head

Saturday's game will mark the 20th meeting between Augsburg and Greuther Furth. The hosts have won eight of their previous matchups, while Greuther Furth have won five times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides played out a goalless draw in their last meeting in December last year.

Augsburg Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-L-L.

Greuther Furth Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-L.

Augsburg vs Greuther Furth Team News

Augsburg

Tobias Strobl and Noah Sarenren Bazee both remain out with knee injuries and will not play against Greuther Furth at the weekend. Meanwhile, Iago and Ruben Vargas are doubtful as they work their way to full fitness.

Injured: Tobias Strobl, Noah Sarenren Bazee.

Doubtful: Iago, Ruben Vargas.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Greuther Furth

The away side will be unable to count on Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer and Havard Nielsen on Saturday, as all three men are out injured.

Injured: Robin Kehr, Marco Meyerhofer, Havard Nielsen.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Augsburg vs Greuther Furth Predicted XIs

Augsburg (3-4-2-1): Rafal Gikiewicz (GK); Robert Gumny, Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw; Lasse Gunther, Arne Maier, Niklas Dorsch, Daniel Caligiuri; Andre Hahn, Michael Gregoritsch; Florian Niederlechner.

Greuther Furth (3-4-3): Andreas Linde; Sebastian Griesbeck, Nick Viergever, Gian-Luca Itter; Simon Asta, Max Christiansen, Tobias Raschl, Timothy Tillman, Jetro Willems; Jamie Leweling, Branimir Hrgota.

Augsburg vs Greuther Furth Prediction

Augsburg are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have lost four of their last five league games. They have lost their last two home outings and will look to end that run this weekend.

Greuther Furth, meanwhile, are winless in their last 11 games, losing six and drawing the other five. They are winless away from home in the Bundesliga this season and could lose again.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-1 Greuther Furth.

Edited by Bhargav