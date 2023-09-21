Augsburg vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23rd 2023

Augsburg will host Mainz at the WWK Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have endured an overall underwhelming start to their season kicking things off with a 2-0 defeat to Unterhaching in the DFB Pokal last month. They were beaten 3-0 by RB Leipzig last weekend, conceding all three goals in the opening 30 minutes of the game and failing to find a way back despite an improved second-half performance.

Augsburg sit 15th in the table with just two points from an obtainable 12 and will be looking to add to that tally on Saturday.

Like their weekend opponents, Mainz have also struggled to come alive in the Bundesliga this season and now find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 3-1 by Stuttgart in their last game after being put to the sword by an inspired Serhou Guirassy who netted a perfect second-half hat-trick for the Reds.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Bundesliga standings with just one point from four games. They will be looking to pick up their first league win of the season when they play this weekend.

Augsburg vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Augsburg and Mainz. The hosts have won 15 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost three of their last four games in this fixture after winning their six prior.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games across all competitions.

Mainz are the joint-lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of three.

Augsburg have conceded 12 goals in the Bundesliga this season. Only Darmstadt (13) have conceded more.

Augsburg vs Mainz Prediction

Augsburg are winless in their last seven Bundesliga games with five of those games ending in defeat. They have won just one of their last seven away league games and could struggle here.

Mainz are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are winless in their last four games. Neither side are in encouraging form ahead of their weekend clash and they could share the spoils on Saturday.

Prediction: Augsburg 2-2 Mainz

Augsburg vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)