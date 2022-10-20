Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd October 2022

Augsburg are set to play RB Leipzig at the WWK Arena on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

Augsburg come into this game on the back of a 5-2 loss to Julian Nagelsmann's Bayern Munich in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. A brace from Cameroonian striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and goals from midfielders Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala and Canadian left-back Alphonso Davies sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

A goal from Danish left-back Mads Valentin Pedersen and an own goal from French centre-back Dayot Upamecano proved to be a mere consolation for Augsburg.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, beat Tim Walter's Hamburg 4-0 in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. A brace from Danish striker Yussuf Poulsen and goals from French centre-back Mohamed Simakan and midfielder Benjamin Henrichs secured the win for Marco Rose's RB Leipzig.

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 16 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games.

Augsburg have won three games and the other four have ended in draws.

Bosnian attacker Ermedin Demirovic has scored four goals so far for Augsburg in the league.

French forward Christopher Nkunku has scored seven goals in the league for RB Leipzig.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has three assists in the league for RB Leipzig.

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Augsburg are currently 12th in the league, five points behind 16th-placed Bayer Leverkusen. They have won three league games from their last five, although they have failed to win their last two games. Manager Enrico Maassen has his job cut out, although RB Leipzig will not be easy opposition.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are 10th in the league currently, two points ahead of Augsburg. They have won three of their last five league games. RB Leipzig did not enjoy the best of starts this season, with their poor performances resulting in the departure of Domenico Tedesco as manager.

#WeAreLeipzig Our last 5 home games:𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟑-𝟎 𝐁𝐕𝐁𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟒-𝟎 𝐁𝐎𝐂𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟑-𝟏 𝐂𝐄𝐋𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟑-𝟐 𝐁𝐒𝐂𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟒-𝟎 𝐇𝐒𝐕 Our last 5 home games:✅ 𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟑-𝟎 𝐁𝐕𝐁✅ 𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟒-𝟎 𝐁𝐎𝐂✅ 𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟑-𝟏 𝐂𝐄𝐋✅ 𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟑-𝟐 𝐁𝐒𝐂✅ 𝐑𝐁𝐋 𝟒-𝟎 𝐇𝐒𝐕🔴⚪ #WeAreLeipzig https://t.co/zKDOIzgmIw

Former Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose took over, and the German has done a good job so far in stabilising the ship. However, expectations are consistently high at Leipzig, and Rose will hope to fare better and longer than his most recent predecessors in the role; Tedesco and Jesse Marsch.

RB Leipzig should emerge victorious against Augsburg.

Prediction: Augsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- RB Leipzig

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: RB Leipzig to keep a clean sheet- Yes

