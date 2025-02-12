Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14th 2025

Augsburg will entertain RB Leipzig at the WWK Arena in the Bundesliga on Friday. The hosts have registered seven wins in 21 league games and are in 12th place in the league table with 27 points. Leipzig have fared a little better with 10 wins and are in fourth place with 36 points.

Fuggerstädter have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three games, with two ending in draws. They met Mainz in their previous league outing last week and were held to a goalless draw. They kept their third clean sheet in five games and will look to build on that form.

RB Leipzig returned to winning ways after three games last week with a 2-0 home triumph over FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga. Benjamin Šeško and Xavi Simons scored in the first half, with each player assisting the other's goal. Willi Orbán was shown a direct red card and will serve a suspension here.

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 21 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 12 wins. Fuggerstädter have three wins and six games have ended in draws.

Leipzig registered a 4-0 home win in the reverse fixture in September, extending their unbeaten streak in this fixture to 16 games.

Augsburg have failed to score in three of their last five league games, suffering two defeats.

RB Leipzig are winless in their last five away games, failing to score in the last two. Interestingly, they have won just one of their last 10 league games in all competitions.

The last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals. The visitors have scored at least three goals in five games in that period while Fuggerstädter have failed to score in three.

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Fuggerstädter have failed to score in their last two games and will look to return to goalscoring and winning ways. Five of their seven wins in the Bundesliga this season have been registered at home. They have drawn their last three home meetings against the visitors.

Yusuf Kabadayi is a long-term absentee while Reece Oxford is also not an option for this match. Keven Schlotterbeck, Chrislain Matsima, and Elvis Rexhbeçaj are major doubts while Mads Pedersen will miss the match after picking up an injury last week. Steve Mounié has overcome an illness and is in contention to start here.

Die Roten Bullen returned to goalscoring ways after two games last week and will look to continue that form here. They are winless in their four away games in 2025, suffering two defeats. While they are unbeaten against Augsburg since 2018, they have drawn their last three away games in this fixture.

Benjamin Henrichs is out for the season while Assan Ouédraogo and Xaver Schlager will also miss this match with injuries. Antonio Nusa was injured against St. Pauli and faces a significant spell on the sidelines. Yussuf Poulsen was absent against St. Pauli and is a doubt.

Both teams have some absentees for this match, which will likely impact their performance here. With that in mind and considering their recent record at Friday's venue, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 RB Leipzig

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

