Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

Augsburg will entertain RB Leipzig at the WWK Arena in the Bundesliga on Saturday. The visitors have won five of the seven league games and are second in the league table with 16 points. Fuggerstädter have two wins and are 13th in the standings with seven points.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last two games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Koln in their previous outing. Fabian Rieder gave them the lead in the 54th minute from the penalty spot, and Said El Mala pulled Koln level in the 76th minute.

Die Roten Bullen have enjoyed a good run of form, and they are unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions. They met Hamburger in their previous outing and recorded a 2-1 home win. Christoph Baumgartner bagged a brace in that win.

Ad

Trending

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 22 times in all competitions. Leipzig have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 12 wins. The hosts have three wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against Fuggerstädter last season while keeping clean sheets.

Die Roten Bullen are unbeaten in their last three away games. They have scored one goal apiece in these games while keeping two clean sheets.

Augsburg have seen conclusive results in their three home games this season, suffering two defeats. They have conceded eight goals in these games.

The hosts are winless in this fixture since 2017.

The visitors have scored at least three goals in five of their last seven games in this fixture.

Ad

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Fuggerstädter have seen an upturn in form, and after four consecutive losses between August and September, they are unbeaten in their two games this month. They are winless in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern.

There are no confirmed absentees for the hosts, while Jeffrey Gouweleeuw and Elvis Rexhbecaj face late fitness tests.

Ad

Die Roten Bullen resumed their league campaign after the international break with a win last week and will look to build on that form. They are unbeaten in the league since the campaign opener, and they have scored at least once in each game since.

Kosta Nedeljkovic and Benjamin Henrichs will miss this match due to injuries, while Timo Werner is a major doubt.

The visitors have a good recent record in this fixture and, considering their six-game unbeaten run, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Ad

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 RB Leipzig

Augsburg vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - RB Leipzig to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More