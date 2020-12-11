Augsburg vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Augsburg are set to host Schalke at the WWK Arena on Sunday in their next Bundesliga game.

Augsburg come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Hoffenheim on Tuesday at the Rhein-Neckar-Arena.

A brace from Austrian midfielder Florian Grillitsch and a goal from winger Ihlas Bebou ensured victory for Hoffenheim. Former Schalke player Daniel Caligiuri scored the consolation goal for Augsburg.

Schalke, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to Bayer Leverkusen last Sunday at the Veltins-Arena. An own goal from young centre-back Malick Thiaw and goals from veteran midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger and Czech Republic international Patrik Schick sealed the win for Bayer Leverkusen.

Augsburg vs Schalke Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Schalke hold the clear advantage. They have won 10 games, lost two and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other in May this year, with Augsburg beating Schalke 3-0. Goals from midfielder Eduard Lowen, winger Noah Sarenren Bazee and Venezuela international Sergio Cordova secured the victory for Augsburg.

Advertisement

Augsburg form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-D-D-L

Schalke form guide in the Bundesliga: D-D-L-L-L

Augsburg vs Schalke Team News

Augsburg manager Heiko Herrlich will be unable to call upon the services of Brazilian left-back Iago, attacker Andre Hahn, Iceland international Alfred Finnbogason, and Danish left-back Mads Valentin, who are all injured.

Finnish midfielder Fredrik Jensen, winger Noah Sarenren Bazee and midfielder Jan Moravek are also unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Iago, Andre Hahn, Alfred Finnbogason, Mads Valentin, Fredrik Jensen, Noah Sarenren Bazee, Jan Moravek

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Schalke are in crisis. Veteran striker Vedad Ibisevic, Morocco international Amine Harit and midfielder Nabil Bentaleb have been suspended by the club, so they will not be available.

Serbian centre-back Matija Nastasic, goalkeepers Frederik Ronnow and Ralf Fahrmann, Portugal international Goncalo Paciencia, Senegalese defender Salif Sane, winger Rabbi Matondo and striker Ahmed Kutucu are all out injured.

Injured: Matija Nastasic, Frederik Ronnow, Ralf Fahrmann, Goncalo Paciencia, Salif Sane, Ahmed Kutucu, Rabbi Matondo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Amine Harit, Nabil Bentaleb, Vedad Ibisevic

Augsburg vs Schalke Predicted XI

Augsburg Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Rafal Gikiewicz, Raphael Framberger, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Marek Suchy, Felix Uduokhai, Carlos Gruezo, Tobias Strobl, Daniel Caligiuri, Ruben Vargas, Michael Gregoritsch, Florian Niederlechner

Schalke Predicted XI (4-3-3): Michael Langer, Kilian Ludewig, Ozan Kabak, Benjamin Stambouli, Bastian Oczipka, Omar Mascarell, Suat Serdar, Nassim Boujellab, Steven Skrzybski, Mark Uth, Benito Raman

Advertisement

Augsburg vs Schalke Prediction

Augsburg sit 11th in the league table. They have a few injury concerns, but have done well, with the likes of Florian Niederlechner, winger Ruben Vargas and Carlos Gruezo all performing to a high level.

Schalke, on the other hand, sit at the bottom of the league table. They are yet to win a game in the league, and look likely to be relegated given the situation at the club, from the various injuries to the suspensions of players.

Schalke are in poor form right now, with confidence at an all-time low. Augsburg have been inconsistent as well, and a draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Augsburg 1-1 Schalke

Also Read: Fulham vs Liverpool prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21