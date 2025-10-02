Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction and Betting Tips | October 4th 2025

Augsburg will host Wolfsburg at the WWK Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2025-26 Bundesliga campaign. The home side have lost their way following a 3-1 victory over Freiburg on opening day and sit 16th in the league table, just one point above Borussia Monchengladbach at the bottom of the pile.

Ad

They locked horns with fellow strugglers Heidenheim in their last match and suffered a 2-1 defeat, conceding twice early after the restart before Phillip Tietz came off the bench to score a consolation goal at the death.

Like their weekend opponents, Wolfsburg also opened their league campaign on a winning note but have now failed to win any of their subsequent four matches. They suffered a narrow 1-0 home defeat to RB Leipzig last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of grossly wasteful finishing, particularly in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 12th in the league table with five points and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track with a win on the road this Saturday.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 30th meeting between the two teams. Augsburg have won 10 of their previous matchups while Wolfsburg have won one fewer with their other 10 contests ending level.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven competitive games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2022.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture.

Augsburg have conceded 12 goals in the German top-flight this term. Only Eintracht Frankfurt (13) and Werder Bremen (14) have shipped more.

Ad

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Prediction

Fuggerstädter are on a wretched four-game losing streak in the league, a run that has seen them concede 11 goals. They have lost five of their last six home league games, stretching back to last season, and will need to make significant improvements if they are to return to winning ways this weekend.

Die Wölfe will be gutted not to have come away with any points in their last two games despite being the more creative outfit in both outings. They are slight favorites heading into Saturday's game and should do enough to win this one.

Ad

Prediction: Augsburg 1-2 Wolfsburg

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Wolfsburg to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of the hosts' last six matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More