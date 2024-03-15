Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Fresh off the back of a humiliating CONCACAF Champions League exit, Philadelphia Union journey to the Q2 Stadium to face Austin FC on Saturday.

Having failed to win their opening three games of the season, Josh Wolff’s men will head into the weekend looking to find their feet and get their campaign up and running.

Austin FC were left red-faced last Saturday as they played out a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City after conceding a 93rd-minute equalizer.

Prior to that, Wolff’s side kicked off the season with a somewhat disappointing 2-1 home defeat against Minnesota United on March 25, one week before playing out a goalless draw at Seattle Sounders.

While Austin will look to find their feet this weekend, recent results at home offer little optimism as they have won just one of their last seven MLS games at the Q2 Stadium since the start of August.

Having played out a goalless draw in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Pachuca on March 6, Philadelphia Union suffered a 6-0 defeat against the Mexican outfit in the return leg on Wednesday to crash out of the continental showpiece.

Jim Curtin’s men now turn their attention to the MLS, where they have been involved in a share of the spoils in their two opening matches against Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City respectively.

Philadelphia Union have now failed to taste victory in five consecutive games in all competitions and will look to end this dry spell on Saturday.

Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between Austin and Philadelphia Union, with Curtin’s men claiming one win and one draw in their previous two encounters.

Austin have failed to win their last five MLS matches, losing twice and picking up three draws since October’s 3-0 victory over DC United.

Philadelphia Union have won just one of their last seven away games in the league while losing three and claiming three draws since August 31.

Austin are winless in six of their most recent seven MLS home games — losing four and picking up two draws — with a 3-0 victory over DC United being the exception.

Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Reeling from their Champions League exit, Philadelphia Union will head into Saturday’s game looking to return to winning ways and restore some pride. However, we predict Austin will take the positives from their draw against St. Louis and claim all three points, albeit by the odd goal.

Prediction: Austin FC 2-1 Philadelphia Union

Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Austin’s last six outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last hosts’ last six matches)