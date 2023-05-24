Austin vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2023

Austin will welcome Chicago Fire to the Q2 Stadium in the round of 16 of the US Open Cup on Wednesday.

The hosts secured their place in the round of 16 with a comfortable 2-0 home win over New Mexico United earlier this month thanks to first-half goals from Maximiliano Urruti and Rodney Redes.

The visitors overcame St. Louis City 2-1 at home in the previous round, with Maren Haile-Selassie and Fabian Herbers scoring goals in either half. Miguel Perez scored a consolation goal in injury time but it was too little too late.

Austin have made it this far in the competition for the first time in history while the visitors are four-time champions, last lifting the trophy in 2006.

Austin vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

The hosts have seen an upturn in form recently and have won three of their last four games, including two in a row in the MLS. In their previous outing, they recorded a 1-0 win at home against Toronto FC.

The visitors are winless in their last two games and played a 3-3 draw against Atlanta United in the MLS on Sunday.

Four of the hosts' six wins across all competitions this season have come at home. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last five home games.

Fire have a poor run in their travels this season, suffering defeats in four of their five away games.

Chicago have outscored the hosts 18-13 in the MLS this season. The hosts have the better defensive record, conceding three goals fewer (18) than the visitors in the 13 games.

Austin vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Los Verdes have suffered just a couple of defeats at home this season in nine games. They have won three of their last four games, keeping a couple of clean sheets. The visitors are winless in their last two games and have lost their last three away games in a row.

While the visitors have a good record in the US Open Cup, the hosts head into the game in solid form, and considering their home advantage, we expect them to come out on top in their first meeting against the visitors.

Prediction: Austin 2-1 Chicago Fire

Austin vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austin

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Kacper Przybylko to score or assist any time - Yes

