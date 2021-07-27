Australia U23 vs Egypt U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Olympics 2021

Australia U23 and Egypt U23 will trade tackles at the Miyagi Stadium on matchday three of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 men's tournament on Wednesday.

Australia come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Spain U23 on Sunday. Mikel Oyarzabal scored the match-winner in the 81st minute.

Egypt also fell to a defeat against Argentina U23 by the same scoreline. Facundo Medina scored the game-winning goal seven minutes into the second half.

Despite the defeats, both sides are still in with a shot at qualification with a victory depending on results elsewhere. Egypt U23 currently occupy bottom place in Group C on one point, while Australia U23 have three points from two matches.

Australia U23 vs Egypt U23 Head-to-Head

This will be the first time both sides will be meeting at this stage and the winner of the match could secure progress to the quarterfinal of the tournament.

Australia kicked off their tournament with a surprise 2-0 victory over two-time gold medalists Argentina. They followed that up with a loss in the defeat to Spain.

Egypt U23 held the Iberians to a goalless draw before falling to defeat against the South Americans on Sunday.

Australia U23 form guide: L-W-W-L-L

Egypt U23 form guide: L-D-W-W-W

Australia U23 vs Egypt U23 Team News

Australia U23

There are no injury concerns for Australia U23. However, Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke and Nathaniel Atkinson will be suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Riley McGree, Mitchell Duke, Nathaniel Atkinson

Egypt U23

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the Pharoahs.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Australia U23 vs Egypt U23 Predicted XI

Australia U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Glover (GK); Joel King, Harry Souttar, Thomas Deng, Dylan Pieras; Daniel Arzani, Connor Metcalfe, Denis Genreau, Keanu Baccus; Marco Tilio, Lachlan Wales

Egypt U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mohamed El Shenawy (GK); Osama Galai, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdel Salam, Ahmed Ramadam; Nasser Maher, Karim Fouad, Akram Tawfik; Ramadan Sobhi, Taher Mohamed, Salah Mohsen

Australia U23 vs Egypt U23 Prediction

Australia are slight favorites but they will be wary of the threat posed by an Egyptian side that has plenty of pace in attack.

Egypt have played conservatively throughout the tournament but their need for victory could see them become more adventurous. A draw might be enough for Australia to secure progress but we are predicting a narrow victory for the Olyroos.

Prediction: Australia U23 2-1 Egypt U23

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal's plans for midfield, Update on Barcelona's plans for Griezmann and more

Edited by Peter P