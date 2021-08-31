Australia vs China PR prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Australia and China PR will begin the third and final round of the Asian 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they trade tackles at the Bankwest Stadium on Thursday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a narrow 1-0 victory over Jordan in June. Harry Soutar scored the match-winner in the 77th minute to ensure that the Socceroos secured maximum points and finished top of Group B in the second qualifying stage.

China PR's 3-1 victory over Syria in June saw them finish in second spot behind the Syrians in Group A. However, they secured their place in this round by virtue of being the highest-ranked runner-up.

International @Socceroos fans, we've got some great news for you 👌



Here's how you can find out where to watch this week's @FIFAWorldCup qualifying action 👇

Australia and China PR have been grouped alongside Japan, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Oman, with the top two securing automatic qualification for Qatar 2022.

Australia vs China PR Head-to-Head

Both sides have clashed on 17 occasions in the past and China PR have a marginally better record with eight wins to their name.

Australia were victorious on seven occasions while two previous matches ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in the quarterfinal of the 2015 Asian Cup when a Tim Cahill brace gave Australia a 2-0 victory.

China come into the clash on the back of a five-game winning run. Australia have been even more impressive with eight consecutive victories registered on the trot.

Australia form guide: W-W-W-W-W

China PR form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Australia vs China PR Team News

Australia

Coach Graham Reynold called up 27 players for the games against China and Vietnam.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Excitement levels rising...



Our Round 3️⃣ @FIFAWorldCup

qualifiers begin very soon 💪



How to watch: https://t.co/JaJPvIwZZt



🇦🇺 v 🇨🇳: 3.9.21 - 4am AEST

🇦🇺 v 🇻🇳: 7.9.21

📺💻📱: Channel 10 (pre-match from 3:30am AEST)

China PR

Coach Li Tie called up 33 players to dispute the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Experienced players like Zhang Linpeng and Hao Junmin were included.

They will be joined by new faces on the international scene like Guo Tianyu, as well as Aloisio, who recently renounced his Brazilian citizenship to become a Chinese international.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Australia vs China PR Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matthew Ryan (GK); Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Harry Souttar, Ryan Strain; Aaron Mooy, Tom Rogic, Jackson Irvine; Adam Taggart, Martin Boyle, Awer Mabil

China PR Predicted XI (4-4-2): Yan Junling (GK); Zhang Linpeng, Yu Dabao, Gao Zhunyi, Zheng Zheng; Hao Junmin, Chi Zhongguo, Wu Xi; Wu Lei, Zhang Yuning, Elkeson

Australia vs China PR Prediction

Australia are slight favorites in this game and home advantage could also factor in their favor.

China PR have what it takes to potentially cause an upset but we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Australia 2-0 China PR

