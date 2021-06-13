Australia vs Jordan prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The Asian qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup continue with a fresh set of fixtures as Australia take on Jordan at the Al Kuwait Kaifan Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia claimed a 3-0 victory over 10-man Nepal last Friday, while Jordan were held to an uneventful goalless draw with Kuwait.

Australia maintained their perfect record in Group B last time out as they cruised to a 3-0 victory over Nepal.

In a game where Nepal saw red, Mathew Leckie, Fran Karačić and Martin Boyle were on target to hand the Socceroos a comfortable win.

Australia have now picked up seven wins from their seven group games and currently sit at the summit of Group B with 21 points.

Jordan, meanwhile, have had a decent run so far in the qualifiers. Vital Borkelmans' men strengthened their position in the table last time out when they played out a goalless draw with Kuwait.

They have picked up 14 points from seven games and currently occupy second place in Group B, three points ahead of Kuwait.

Jordan are unbeaten in their last five outings across all competitions and will aim to maintain this fine form.

Australia vs Jordan Head-To-Head

The results have been split right down the middle between the two nations. Both sides have picked up three wins each from their six meetings.

Their last encounter came back in 2019, when Adam Taggart scored the only goal of the game to give Australia a narrow 1-0 win.

Australia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Jordan Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Australia vs Jordan Team News

Australia

Australia remain without the services of attacking midfielder Tom Rogic, who picked up an ankle injury while playing for Scottish-based club Celtic.

Injured: Tom Rogic

Suspended: None

Jordan

With no injuries or suspension concerns in the Jordan camp, head coach Vital Borkelmans has a full strength squad to select from.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Australia vs Jordan Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mathew Ryan; Trent Sainsbury, Aziz Behich, Milos Degenek, Ryan McGowan; Mathew Leckie, James Holland, Jackson Irvine; Martin Boyle, Jamie Maclaren, Nikita Rukavytsya

Jordan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ahmed Abdel-Sattar; Mohannad Khairullah, Anas Yaseen, Yaza A-Arab, Mohammad Al-Dmeiri; Baha' Abdel-Rahman, Ihsan Haddad, Yaseen al-Bakhit; Baha' Faisal, Odai Al-Saify, Hamza Al-Dardour

Australia vs Jordan Prediction

Australia have simply been dominant in the qualifiers, claiming seven wins from seven group games. Jordan have also been in decent form and will be aiming to build on their five-game unbeaten run.

However, we predict Australia will claim all three points in this game given the gulf in class between the two squads.

Prediction: Australia 2-0 Jordan

