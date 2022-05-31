Australia vs Jordan prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

Australia take on Jordan at Al Janoub Stadium in an international friendly on Wednesday, with both sides being in similar form of late.

Australia have been inconsistent recently and will be heading into the game off the back of two consecutive losses. Graham Arnold's side will face the UAE next week in a crucial World Cup qualifier next week and will want to go into the game in a strong vein of form.

Jordan will be going into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over India last time out. Vital Borkelman's side will be preparing for the Asia Cup in June and will look to beat Australia and that momentum into the tournament.

Both sides will want to build momentum ahead of their more important fixtures next month and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Australia vs Jordan Head-to-Head

Australia have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Jordan winning the other two.

Australia came away as 1-0 winners the last time the two sides met back in July 2021. Harry Souttar's goal was enough to secure the win on the night.

Australia Form Guide: L-L-D-W-D

Jordan Form Guide: W-L-W-L-W

Australia vs Jordan Team News

Harry Souttar will be a huge miss for Austrailia against Jordan

Australia

Australia will be without Harry Souttar as the defender suffered an ACL injury during the 2021-22 season. Apart from that, Arnold's side will have no significant absentees.

Injured: Harry Souttar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Jordan

Jordan came away unscathed from their 2-0 win against India last time out. Borkelman will have a full-strength side to choose from for the game on Wednesday.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Australia vs Jordan Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matthew Ryan; Aziz Behich, Trent Sainsbury, Gianni Stensness, Nathaniel Atkinson; Awer Mabil, Denis Genreau, Kenneth Dougall, Martin Boyle; Bruno Formaroli, Ajdin Hrustic

Jordan Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Yazeed Abu Laila; Mohammad Hasheesh, Yazan Abu Al Arab, Abdallah Naseeb, Ihsan Haddad; Musa Al-Taamari, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Bahaa Abdulrahman, Tareq Khattab; Ali Iyad Olwan; Hamza Al Dardour

Australia vs Jordan Prediction

Despite having lost their last two games, Australia should have enough quality to get past Jordan on Wednesday.

We predict a tight game, with Australia coming away with the win.

Prediction: Australia 2-1 Jordan

