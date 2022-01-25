Australia vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers return this week and will see Australia host Vietnam at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

Australia have derailed from the form they showed at the beginning of their World Cup qualifying campaign. After winning their first three games, the Socceroos have failed to win any of their next three outings, with the most recent being a 1-1 draw against China.

The home nation sit third in the group table with 11 points from six games. They will now be looking to return to winning ways as they seek a fifth consecutive appearance at the prestigious international tournament.

Vietnam have failed to kick on in their qualification campaign and have their World Cup ambitions vanishing quickly. They have lost all six of their qualifying clashes so far, losing 1-0 to Saudi Arabia in their most recent outing.

Vietnam sit at the bottom of the table with zero points and a negative goal difference of eight. They will now be looking to pick up their first victory when they travel to Australia later this week.

Australia vs Vietnam Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Australia and Vietnam. The two nations faced off in the reverse fixture of Thursday's meeting, with Australia winning 1-0. Rhyan Grant of Sydney FC scored the sole goal of the game in the first half, his maiden international goal.

Australia Form Guide: D-D-L-W-W

Vietnam Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

Australia vs Vietnam Team News

Australia

Marco Tilio, Kye Rowles and Joel King have all been called up to the national team for the first time and could all make their international debuts in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vietnam

The visitors also have a couple of players in line to make their international debuts, including Nguyen Huu Tuan, Nguyen Duc Chien, To Van Vu and Ho Thanh Minh.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Australia vs Vietnam Predicted XI

Australia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mat Ryan; Aziz Behich; Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant; James Jeggo, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke, Martin Boyle

Vietnam Predicted XI (5-4-1): Bui Tan Trong; Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tien Dung, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Vu Van Thanh; Quang Hai Nguyen, Nguyen Hoang Duc, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Nguyen Quang Hai; Nguyen Tien Linh

Australia vs Vietnam Prediction

Australia are winless in their last three games, drawing twice and losing once. However, they are unbeaten in every qualifier clash on home soil and will be looking to continue that run on Thursday.

Vietnam have lost all six of their World Cup qualification games and have the worst defensive and attacking record in the group. They should see defeat again later this week.

Prediction: Australia 2-0 Vietnam

Edited by Peter P