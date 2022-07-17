Austria Klagenfurt vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Southampton will continue their pre-season tour of Austria when they lock horns with Austria Klagenfurt at the Worthersee Stadion on Monday.

The Saints were at the receiving end of a 3-1 loss against German side RB Leipzig in their opening friendly and will look to bounce back.

Klagenfurt, meanwhile, cruised through round one of the OEFB Cup in style, steamrolling Admira Dornbirn 8-1 away from home on Friday.

Before that, the Austrian outfit claimed a 12-0 friendly victory over Villacher SV to end their six-game winless run before playing out a goalless draw with Hansa Rostock four days later.

Klagenfurt will now look to keep the juggernaut rolling as they prepare for their Austrian Bundesliga opener against LASK on July 23.

Meanwhile, Southampton kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 3-1 defeat against RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Before that, the Saints closed their 2021-22 campaign with a run of six games without a win, picking up one point from a possible 18 in the Premier League. Southampton secured a disappointing 15th-placed finish in the English top flight last season, picking up 40 points from 38 games.

Austria Klagenfurt vs Southampton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Klagenfurt and Southampton, so both teams will look to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Klagenfurt head into Monday unbeaten in their last three games, claiming two wins and one draw, scoring 20 goals and keeping one clean sheet.

Southampton have lost their last five games across competitions and are winless in seven since a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in April.

The Saints have managed just two wins on the road since the turn of the year, losing six and drawing three.

Austria Klagenfurt vs Southampton Prediction

Southampton will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways on Monday, as they boast a significantly more experienced squad. While the Austrian side will look to build on their cup win, the Saints should come out on top.

Prediction: Klagenfurt 1-3 Southampton.

Austria Klagenfurt vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes.

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of Klagenfurt’s last ten games).

Tip 4: Game to have under 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in Southampton’s last ten games).

