Austria Vienna vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League playoffs 2022–23

Austria Vienna play host to Fenerbahce at the Generali Arena in the first leg of their Europa League qualifying playoff round clash on Thursday.

Both sides head into the game just 180 minutes away from a place in the group stages of the European competition and we expect them to go all out for an early advantage in their two-legged clash.

Austria Vienna picked up their first win of the new Austrian Bundesliga campaign as they saw off Tirol 2-1 last Saturday.

Prior to that, they were on a three-game winless run in the league, picking up one point from the first nine available.

Austria Vienna are now unbeaten in five straight home games across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since April’s 2-1 loss against Red Bull Salzburg.

Elsewhere, Fenerbahce got their Super Lig campaign up and running in style as they thrashed Kasimpasa 6-0 last time out.

Prior to that, they were held to a somewhat disappointing 3-3 draw by newly-promoted Umraniyespor in their league opener on August 8.

Fenerbahce have now turned their attention to the Europa League qualifiers, where they claimed a comfortable 4-1 aggregate win over Slovacko to secure a place in the playoff round.

Austria Vienna vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the sides, who will both be looking to kick off their rivalry on a high and place one foot in the Europa League group stages.

Austria Vienna Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Fenerbahce Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Austria Vienna vs Fenerbahce Team News

Austria Vienna

James Holland, Armand Smrcka, Marko Raguz, Andreas Gruber, Ziad El Sheiwi, Matan Baltaxa and Johannes Handl are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: James Holland, Armand Smrcka, Marko Raguz, Andreas Gruber, Ziad El Sheiwi, Matan Baltaxa, Johannes Handl

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce

Irfan Can Kahveci, João Pedro, Mert Hakan Yandas, Serdar Aziz and Nazim Sangaré have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Irfan Can Kahveci, João Pedro, Mert Hakan Yandas, Serdar Aziz, Nazim Sangaré

Suspended: None

Austria Vienna vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Austria Vienna Predicted XI (4-4-2): Christian Früchtl; Reinhold Ranftl, Lukas Mühl, Lucas Galvão, Marvin Martins; Manfred Fischer, Matthias Braunöder, Florian Wustinger, Muharem Husković; Dominik Fitz, Haris Tabaković

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-4-2): Altay Bayındır; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Mauricio Lemos, Luan Peres, Attila Szalai; İsmail Yüksek, Miguel Crespo, Diego Rossi; Bruma, Serdar Dursun, Arda Güler

Austria Vienna vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Off the back of a 6-0 thumping of Kasimpasa, Fenerbahce will head into Wednesday’s game full of confidence as they take a step towards securing a place in the Europa League. The Turkish outfit face a floundering Austria Wien side who have managed just one win from their opening four games this season and we are backing them to come out on top in this clash.

Prediction: Austria Vienna 0-2 Fenerbahce

