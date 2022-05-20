Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | Austrian Bundesliga 2021-22

Austria Vienna and Sturm Graz will draw the curtain on their 2021-22 Austrian Bundesliga campaign when they square off at the Generali Arena on Saturday.

The visitors will look to return to winning ways after seeing their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end last time out, while Die Veilchen will be aiming to pick up their first win in four home outings.

Austria Vienna found their feet in the Bundesliga last Sunday as they claimed a 2-1 victory away to Austria Klagenfurt.

Prior to that, Die Veilchen were on a seven-game winless run, picking up four draws and losing three in that time.

Austria Vienna will now look to secure their place in next season’s Conference League as they sit third in the Bundesliga championship round table, one point above Wolfsberger just outside the qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Sturm Graz have clinched the second Champions League qualification spot as they currently occupy second-place in the table, with an 11-point lead over Saturday’s visitors.

The visitors head into the weekend fresh off the back of a somewhat disappointing 4-1 home defeat against Wolfsberger which saw their seven-game unbeaten run come to an end.

However, they remain unbeaten in three consecutive away games, picking up two wins and one draw in that time, and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling and close out the season on a high.

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Head-To-Head

With 36 wins from the last 91 meetings between the sides, Austria Vienna head into the weekend with the upper hand in the history of this fixture. Sturm Graz have picked up 28 wins in that time, while 27 games have ended all square.

Austria Vienna Form Guide: W-D-D-L-L

Sturm Graz Form Guide: L-W-W-D-W

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Team News

Austria Vienna

The hosts will be without the services of Georg Teigl and Florian Wustinger, who are both recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Georg Teigl, Florian Wustinger

Suspended: None

Sturm Graz

Francisco Mwepu and Niklas Geyrhofer have been sidelined through foot and muscle injuries and are out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Francisco Mwepu, Niklas Geyrhofer

Suspended: None

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Predicted XI

Austria Vienna Predicted XI (4-2-4-1): Patrick Pentz; Marvin Martins, Johannes Handl, Lucas Galvao, Markus Suttner; Vesel Demaku, Matthias Braunoeder; Aleksandar Jukic, Alexander Gruenwald, Manfred Fischer; Noah Ohio

Sturm Graz Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joerg Siebenhandl; Jusuf Gazibegovic, Gregory Wuethrich, Alexandar Borkovic, Amadou Dante; Ivan Ljubic, Jon Gorenc-Stankovic, Alexander Prass; Manprit Sarkaria, Rasmus Hoejlund, Jakob Jantscher

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Sturm Graz will look to quickly return to winning ways following their humbling defeat against Wolfsberger. They take on a floundering Austria Vienna side who have managed just one win from their last eight outings and we predict they will emerge victorious on Saturday.

Prediction: Austria Vienna 1-2 Sturm Graz

Edited by Peter P