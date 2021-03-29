Austria vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Austria are set to play host to Denmark at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Wednesday for their latest FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture.

Austria come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands yesterday at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion. First-half goals from Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Aleksandar Dragovic, Hoffenheim midfielder Christoph Baumgartner and Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic ensured victory for Austria. Dundalk centre-back Sonni Nattestad scored the consolation goal for the Faroe Islands.

Denmark, on the other hand, thrashed Moldova 8-0 yesterday at the MCH Arena. Braces from Nice striker Kasper Dolberg and Sampdoria forward Mikkel Damsgaard and goals from Udinese right-back Jens Stryger Larsen, Brentford midfielder Mathias Jensen, Hoffenheim attacker Robert Skov and Union Berlin striker Marcus Ingvartsen secured the win for Denmark.

Austria vs Denmark Head-to-Head

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. Denmark have won four games, lost four and drawn one.

🇩🇰 Doubles from 20-year-old Mikkel Damsgaard and Kasper Dolberg power Denmark to a 8-0 defeat of Moldova – their biggest-ever win in #WCQ 🎉 pic.twitter.com/S5exGcxBBR — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021

The two countries last faced each other in 2018, with Denmark beating Austria 2-0. Goals from midfielder Lukas Lerager and forward Martin Braithwaite sealed the deal for Denmark.

Austria form guide: W-D-D-W-W

Denmark form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Austria vs Denmark Team News

Austria

Austria manager Franco Foda has named a strong squad. Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, RB Leipzig forward Marcel Sabitzer and Borussia Monchengladbach Stefan Lainer have all been called up.

There could be potential debuts for Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann and Rapid Wien attacker Ercan Kara. Red Bull Salzburg centre-back Albert Vallci is injured.

Injured: Albert Vallci

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Denmark

Meanwhile, Denmark have included Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, AC Milan centre-back Simon Kjaer, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen in their squad.

Brentford right-back Henrik Dalsgaard, Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing and Parma striker Andreas Cornelius are all injured.

Injured: Philip Billing, Henrik Dalsgaard, Andreas Cornelius

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria vs Denmark Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alexander Schlager, Stefan Lainer, Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Andreas Ulmer, Xaver Schlager, Florian Grillitsch, David Alaba, Christoph Baumgartner, Marcel Sabitzer, Michael Gregoritsch

Denmark Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kasper Schmeichel, Jens Stryger Larsen, Simon Kjaer, Jannik Vestergaard, Nicolai Boilesen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Robert Skov, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite

Austria vs Denmark Prediction

In Bayern Munich star David Alaba, Austria have a world-class player in their ranks. RB Leipzig forward Marcel Sabitzer could prove to be crucial in this game as well.

🇩🇰 8-0 🇲🇩

🇦🇹 3-1 🇫🇴

🇮🇱 1-1 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



🧨 Danish dynamite as goal spree cements No1 spot 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JazIDBJA78 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) March 28, 2021

Denmark, on the other hand, will rely on the creativity of Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen. A young attack including Hoffenheim forward Robert Skov and Nice striker Kasper Dolberg could prove to be dangerous.

Advertisement

A close match can be expected, but Denmark should be able to triumph.

Prediction: Austria 1-2 Denmark

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's list of 5 future superstars in 2015: How have they fared?