Austria vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 6 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with a round of exciting fixtures over the weekend as North Macedonia lock horns with Austria at the National Arena on Sunday. Both teams have a point to prove this summer and will have to work hard to win this fixture.

North Macedonia have already made history by qualifying for Euro 2020 and will want to pull off a few upsets this month. The away side has shown tremendous improvement over the past few months and can potentially surprise their opponents this weekend.

Austria, on the other hand, could potentially give the Netherlands a run for their money in Group C and will want to win this game. The Austrians have impressive players in their ranks and hold the upper hand going into this fixture.

Austria vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Austria have a brilliant record against North Macedonia and have won both the games played between the two teams. North Macedonia have never defeated Austria in an official fixture and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Austria. North Macedonia gave a good account of themselves on the day but have a few issues to resolve ahead of UEFA Euro 2020.

Austria form guide: D-L-L-W-D

North Macedonia form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Austria vs North Macedonia: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

North Macedonia have a point to prove

North Macedonia have already achieved a massive feat by qualifying for the first major tournament in their history this year. The North Macedonians won three games in the Euro 2020 qualifiers and eased past their personal best by a considerable margin.

At 37 years of age, Goran Pandev is the fourth-oldest player at Euro 2020 and is also the only player in the North Macedonia squad to have won the UEFA Champions League.

Elif Elmas: North Macedonia’s diamond formed in family sweet shop https://t.co/wuriXGA0qG — The Guardian (@guardian) June 4, 2021

Austria do not have a particularly glittering record at the Euros and have never moved past the group stage. Marcel Sabitzer is Austria's chief creative force and has registered eight goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Austria also have an unwanted record at the Euros and have played six games without registering a victory in the tournament. David Alaba's side will be intent on some course correction at UEFA Euro 2020 this weekend.

