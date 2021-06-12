Austria vs North Macedonia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Austria lock horns with North Macedonia at the National Arena on Sunday. Both teams will want to make an impact on the tournament and will have to be at their best in this match.

Austria have a strong squad going into this tournament and will want to give the Netherlands a run for their money this month. The Austrians were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Slovakia in their previous match and will need to step up this weekend.

North Macedonia are the underdogs in Group C at the moment and will want to pull off a few upsets this summer. The away side stunned Germany in a World Cup qualifier earlier this year and will want to achieve a similar result in this match.

Austria vs North Macedonia Head-to-Head

Austria have a flawless record against North Macedonia and have won both the games played between the two teams. North Macedonia have never defeated Austria in an official fixture and will need to be at their best this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 2-1 victory for Austria. North Macedonia gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch on Sunday.

Austria form guide: D-L-L-W-D

North Macedonia form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Austria vs North Macedonia Team News

Austria have a strong squad

Austria

Konrad Laimer and Julian Baumgartlinger are carrying knocks at the moment and might not feature in this game. Austria have a strong squad and will need to name their best team for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Konrad Laimer, Julian Baumgartlinger

Suspended: None

North Macedonia have a point to prove

North Macedonia

Ilija Nestorovski has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Veteran striker Goran Pandev has been excellent for North Macedonia and will want to make his mark in this match.

Injured: Ilija Nestorovski

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria vs North Macedonia Predicted XI

Austria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Stefan Lainer; David Alaba, Florian Grillitsch, Stefan Ilsanker, Christoph Baumgartner; Sasa Kalajdzic, Marcel Sabitzer

North Macedonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stole Dimitrievski; Darko Velovski, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski; Ezgjan Alioski, Eljif Elmas, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Stefan Ristovski; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Austria vs North Macedonia Prediction

Austria have relied heavily on a core group of players in the past and will need to put their best foot forward in this match. The home side cannot afford to underestimate North Macedonia and will want to avoid a negative result in their first game at Euro 2020.

North Macedonia can pack a punch on their day and will adopt a counter-attacking approach to this match. Austria are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Austria 2-1 North Macedonia

