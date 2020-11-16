Austria vs Norway prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Austria are set to play hosts to Norway at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion on Wednesday in their final UEFA Nations League group stage game.
Austria come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Northern Ireland on Sunday at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.
Goals from Luzern midfielder Louis Schaub and Lorient attacker Adrian Grbic secured the win for Franco Foda's Austria. Hull City striker Josh Magennis scored the consolation goal for Northern Ireland.
Norway, on the other hand, are caught in the eye of a storm. After captain Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for coronavirus, the Norwegian government forced the team to stay at home, stopping them from facing Romania.
Norway's coronavirus restrictions mean that the entire team has to undergo a 10-day quarantine period.
Norway's football association (NFF) has named a new squad for the Austria game.
Austria vs Norway Head-to-Head
In 11 head-to-head games between the two sides, Austria hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn one.
The two countries last faced each other in the reverse fixture two months ago, with Austria beating Norway 2-1. Goals from Augsburg forward Michael Gregoritsch and RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer ensured victory for their country. Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland scored the only goal for Norway.
Austria form guide in the UEFA Nations League: W-L-W-W-W
Norway form guide in the UEFA Nations League: L-W-W-W
Austria vs Norway Team News
Austria have named a strong squad. Bayern Munich defender David Alaba, Wolfsburg midfielder Xaver Schlager, RB Leipzig midfielder Sabitzer and Shanghai SIPG attacker Marko Arnautovic have all been included.
Hoffenheim midfielder Florian Grillitsch withdrew from the squad, while Schalke midfielder Alessandro Schopf is injured.
Injured: Alessandro Schopf
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, Norway named a good squad for their games against Romania and Austria. However, the likes of Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer, Borussia Dortmund's Haaland and Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard will be unable to feature, and Norway have named a completely new squad for the game against Austria.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Austria vs Norway Predicted XI
Austria Predicted XI (4-3-3): Cican Stankovic, Stefan Lainer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, Andreas Ulmer, Julian Baumgartlinger, Stefan Ilsanker, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Marko Arnautovic, David Alaba
Norway Predicted XI (4-4-2): Per Kristian Bratveit, Andreas Vindheim, Daniel Granli, Ruben Gabrielsen, Jorgen Skjelvik, Mats Moller Daehli, Kristoffer Askildsen, Ghayas Zayid, Kristian Thorstvedt, Veton Berisha, Jorgen Strand Larsen
Austria vs Norway Prediction
Austria have a talented squad. Bayern Munich star David Alaba will be key, as will former West Ham United and Stoke City forward Marko Arnautovic. Xaver Schlager has done well at Wolfsburg, and could prove to be crucial.
Norway, on the other hand, will miss their stars, including Odegaard, Haaland, Ajer and Alexander Sorloth. AC Milan's Jens Petter Hauge also misses out, with a youthful and inexperienced squad set to face the Austrians.
A close match should have been on the cards, but the absence of star Norwegian players tilts the scale in the favor of Austria.
Prediction: Austria 3-1 Norway
Published 16 Nov 2020, 17:48 IST