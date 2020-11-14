Reports: Manchester United target Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Juventus

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of leaving the Serie A giants at the end of the season for Manchester United, according to AS.

Recent weeks have seen Ronaldo linked with a return to Manchester United, with French club Paris Saint-Germain also mooted as a potential destination.

Manchester United reportedly interested in Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo spent six seasons at Manchester United

Reports have suggested that Manchester United would be interested in a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attacker joined Manchester United in 2003 as an 18-year old from Sporting CP for £12 million and soon established himself as one of the best young players in the world.

Ronaldo spent six seasons with the Old Trafford outfit, making 292 appearances in all competitions and scoring 118 goals. He is regarded as one of the best players to have played for the club, having won every possible trophy under the guidance of Sir Alex Ferguson.

🚨 Manchester United have already made a formal offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, through Jorge Mendes. Juventus are willing to sell Ronaldo if they do not win the Champions League this season, to help decrease their wage bill as per Record via (@Sport_Witness and @utdreport) pic.twitter.com/0Jay6SA739 — The United Link 🏆 (@TheUnitedLink) November 12, 2020

However, he departed for Real Madrid in 2009 for £80 million, then a world-record transfer. At the Santiago Bernabeu, Ronaldo would firmly establish himself as one of the best to have played the game, becoming the club's all-time top goalscorer and creating an exciting rivalry with Barcelona's Lionel Messi.

Now at Juventus, the 35-year old continues to perform at a high-level and is one of the best players in Italy right now. Since his debut in 2018, Ronaldo has made 94 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 71 goals.

A move to Manchester United, while a tempting one, seems unlikely. With young attackers like Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood all doing well, and the presence of veteran striker Edinson Cavani as well, Ronaldo's arrival could potentially block the playing path for the likes of Martial and Greenwood.

Cristiano Ronaldo unlikely to leave Juventus before 2022

Recent reports have now suggested that Ronaldo has no intention of leaving Juventus and plans to see out his contract with the club, which runs until 2022.

Juventus have never received any signal from Cristiano Ronaldo about him wanting to leave the club. He has a special feeling with the club's management and the project. [@romeoagresti] pic.twitter.com/k0sKxL6zjA — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 13, 2020

It seems more likely that Manchester United will target a right-winger in their next transfer window. A failed move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in the summer has seen manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer use veteran midfielder Juan Mata, striker Mason Greenwood and Daniel James on the right-wing.

