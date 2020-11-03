Reports: Liverpool and Manchester United chasing Juventus target Isak Bergmann

Liverpool and Manchester United have shown an interest in IFK Norrkoping wonderkid Isak Bergmann, who has also attracted interest from Italian giants Juventus, according to Daily Mail.

Bergmann is a highly-rated talent who is already making waves in Allsvenskan, the Swedish top-flight league.

IFK Norrkoping scout confirms interest from Liverpool; Manchester United and Juventus lurking

Isak Bergmann (in blue) has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Juventus

Bergmann is the son of former Iceland international Joey Guojonsson, who represented the likes of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley during his spell in England.

His son could soon be following suit, with Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United touted as potential destinations.

🔎Liverpool are tracking Iceland youth international Ísak Bergmann Jóhannesson.



The midfielder has played 24 top-flight games in 🇸🇪 for Norrköping despite being only 17.



He was born in Sutton Coldfield & is the son of Joey Gudjónsson.



Late call-up from England maybe?👀 #lfc

IFK Norrkoping chief scout, Stig Torbjornsen, has admitted that Bergmann has attracted interest from Liverpool and other top clubs.

"It has been a great interest. It's fun that we have many interesting players but it's no secret that clubs are chasing Bergmann Johannesson. Yes (Liverpool are one of the clubs, but) you can name all 10 best clubs in Europe. Everyone has been here for him, they are all curious."

However, Torbjornsen also stated that IFK Norrkoping were in no hurry to sell one of their best young players.

"A club with a lot of money may appear tomorrow or in six months. It is good that Isak is calm and has a good counselor and family. Norrkoping has no stress."

The 17-year old joined IFK Norrkoping from Icelandic club Iprottabandalag Akraness in 2019 and has made 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

Liverpool are pursuing IFK Norrkoping talent Isak Bergmann Johannesson. Norrkoping could sell in January in search of a big offer but aren't desperate for cash claims the report.

The midfielder has also made two appearances for the Iceland U21 side and is hailed as one of the most exciting prospect in his country.

Liverpool and Manchester United have some of the best young players in football right now, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez already first-team regulars despite their young age.

Juventus too, have been focussed on reducing the age of their squad. They bought young winger Federico Chiesa, alongside midfielders Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie and Dejan Kulusevski.

While it remains unlikely that Bergmann would immediately slot into the first-team for Liverpool, Manchester United or Juventus, the teenager's quality indicates that a big move could soon be in the offing.

