Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo returns with a bang for Juventus

Juventus traveled to the Stadio Dino Manuzzi to take on Spezia in Serie A, as the reigning champions looked to return to winning ways. Andrea Pirlo's side were boosted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.
The Portuguese talisman, however, returned to the squad for Juventus and came on from the to make an impact. In what was a captivating encounter, the Old Lady rallied back from a goal behind to secure a 4-1 victory, as Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his return to the side with a defining contribution.
Juventus took the lead through Alvaro Morata in the first half, but their lead didn't even last 20 minutes. Tommaso Pobega's deflected effort found its way into the back of the net, as Gianluigi Buffon was helpless between the sticks for the away side.
Cristiano Ronaldo saves the day for Juventus, again!
Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced in place of Paulo Dybala in the 56th minute, and the Portuguese superstar scored a stunning goal less than three minutes after coming on to put his side ahead on the night. Adrien Rabiot also got his name on the scoresheet in the second half, as Pirlo and Juventus breathed a huge sigh of relief.
Juventus then increased their lead further, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. The former Real Madrid star had ice running through his veins, as he slotted a panenka past the Spezia goalkeeper.
Pirlo's blushes were spared by the legendary striker, who continues to age like fine wine and deliver the goods for club and country.
Here are the best tweets from Cristiano Ronaldo's return for Juventus.