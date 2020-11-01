Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo returns with a bang for Juventus

Juventus traveled to the Stadio Dino Manuzzi to take on Spezia in Serie A, as the reigning champions looked to return to winning ways. Andrea Pirlo's side were boosted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who was forced to self-isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 in October.

The Portuguese talisman, however, returned to the squad for Juventus and came on from the to make an impact. In what was a captivating encounter, the Old Lady rallied back from a goal behind to secure a 4-1 victory, as Cristiano Ronaldo sealed his return to the side with a defining contribution.

Juventus took the lead through Alvaro Morata in the first half, but their lead didn't even last 20 minutes. Tommaso Pobega's deflected effort found its way into the back of the net, as Gianluigi Buffon was helpless between the sticks for the away side.

Cristiano Ronaldo saves the day for Juventus, again!

Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced in place of Paulo Dybala in the 56th minute, and the Portuguese superstar scored a stunning goal less than three minutes after coming on to put his side ahead on the night. Adrien Rabiot also got his name on the scoresheet in the second half, as Pirlo and Juventus breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Juventus then increased their lead further, as Cristiano Ronaldo once again got his name on the scoresheet from the penalty spot. The former Real Madrid star had ice running through his veins, as he slotted a panenka past the Spezia goalkeeper.

Pirlo's blushes were spared by the legendary striker, who continues to age like fine wine and deliver the goods for club and country.

Here are the best tweets from Cristiano Ronaldo's return for Juventus.

This is Cristiano Ronaldo's world....

Cristiano Ronaldo has two goals in 20 minutes on his return to football. Back to work ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/hoFXr7gfRi — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 1, 2020

If you score 40 goals a year for 18 years, you'll end up with 720.



Ronaldo has scored 744... pic.twitter.com/4QiOtZFTSX — Yahya (@CFCYahya) November 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo scored more open Play Goals (1) in 3 min then Messi (0) in 720 min. — Albi🇽🇰 (@Ronaldoalbi7) November 1, 2020

Ronaldo got covid, but its Messi that's playing like the sick person pic.twitter.com/QvJXOE7r7I — Ehiz (@ehizthemenace) November 1, 2020

Lionel Messi has played 11 games so far for Barcelona with no goal from open play.



Cristiano Ronaldo came back from recovering from a fatal virus after missing 4 games and has scored the winning goal for Juventus within 5 minutes.



The levels are different. — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) November 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has not spent up to 3 years in Italy yet he has scored against every single Italian team he has ever played...



Monster! Legend! GOAT🐐🐐 — UG (@UgwunnaEjikem) November 1, 2020

Ronaldo left football to defeat Covid 19 and in just 3 minutes after he returned scored more goals from open play this season than Messi — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) November 1, 2020

With his goal today Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against every current Serie A team that he has faced.



Nobody is safe. pic.twitter.com/GLS2linnLb — 𝙏𝘿𝙄 (@TheDarklnvader) November 1, 2020

Ronaldo scores a panenka to grab his second of the game.



We’re truly blessed to have him back. pic.twitter.com/HNWUr1wbrr — Marino Peixoto (@marinovpeixoto) November 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo on his return from coronavirus:



57' Subbed on 🔁

59' Goal ⚽️

76' Panenka penalty ⚽️



💥🍟 pic.twitter.com/XiY4FCir4q — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 1, 2020

Panenka King. Cristiano Ronaldo going soft lmao. pic.twitter.com/hTsKlZSdA0 — Jerry (@CristianoStyle7) November 1, 2020

It took Cristiano Ronaldo 3 minutes to have more goals from open play than Messi has all season. One had Covid, the other did not. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 5 goals in 3 Serie A games this season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zo1iZUREDS — Forza Juventus (@ForzaJuveEN) November 1, 2020

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAL DE CRISTIANO RONALDO

WHAT A GOAL 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/50zjhCPbp1 — بندر (@iBndrz) November 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo already scored 2 goals within 30 minutes of returning to football 😭 Wahala for who no Dey Stan True GOAT!!! — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) November 1, 2020

GOAL! WELCOME BACK, CRISTIANO RONALDO! 🔥



He's only been on the pitch for two minutes! ✌ pic.twitter.com/vbBke11TOH — Goal (@goal) November 1, 2020

Juventus return to winning ways courtesy of their talisman

Cristiano Ronaldo has just scored for Juventus on his return from COVID-19. He's only been on the pitch two minutes.



Can't keep him down. 💪 pic.twitter.com/EitWiz7H4D — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) November 1, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo playing with this Juventus is like an u19 player playing in a team with u15’s. Having him in the team makes a world of difference. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) November 1, 2020

Ronaldo will take some of the heat off on Pirlo. You know how some businesses say ‘Mind our appearance while we work on improving’. It’s what Juve will do, experiment while Ronaldo distracts and collects points with his presence and goals. — Mina Rzouki (@Minarzouki) November 1, 2020

Pirlo is literally entering the history books as the first Juve manager to win against Spezia. What a man. Capello, Conte, Allegri, Lippi, Ancelotti eat your hearts out. pic.twitter.com/W0ATx2c4Zr — IL DRAGO (@DragoInter) November 1, 2020