Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

FC Spaeri begin their quest to make history as they get their UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign underway with a clash against Austria Wien on Thursday. The Georgian second-tier side booked a spot in the qualifiers after clinching the domestic cup title last season and will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage at the Generali Arena.
Austria Wien failed to close out their pre-season campaign on a high as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against German outfit Hertha Berlin in their final friendly game last Friday.
Before that, Stephan Helm’s men failed to win their opening two warm-up matches (1L, 1D) before picking up an emphatic 6-0 victory over fellow Austrian side ESV Parndorf.
While Austrian Wien finished third in the Bundesliga standings last season to secure Europa League qualification, they dropped into the Conference League after fourth-placed Wolfsberger clinched the Austrian Cup.
Spaeri find themselves on the cusp of making history as they secured a Conference League qualifying berth after winning the Georgian Cup crown last season.
Anzor Kighuradze’s men left Dinamo Tbilisi stunned in the cup final back in December as they secured a penalty-shootout victory after fighting back from behind to force a 2-2 draw in normal time.
While Spaeri suffered heartbreak in the Super Cup final last time out, when they lost 2-0 against FC Dila Gori, they are on course to secure promotion to the top flight this season as they sit top of the Erovnuli Liga 2 standings, nine points above second-placed Merani Martvili.
Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Austria Wien and Spaeri, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.
- Austria Wien have won just one of their last five games across all competitions while losing twice and claiming two draws since May 18.
- Spaeri are unbeaten in 17 of their 19 matches in 2025, picking up 12 wins and five draws since the turn of the year.
- Austria Wien have failed to win five of their last six competitive home games, losing three and claiming two draws since the start of April.
Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Prediction
Austria Wien will be excited to go up against an inexperienced Spaeri side who are fresh off the back of a heartbreaking Georgian Super Cup final loss.
Helm’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to come away with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Austria Wien 3-0 FC Spaeri
Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Austria Wien to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Austria’s last seven outings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last six games)