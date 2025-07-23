Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Prediction and Betting Tips | July 24th 2025

FC Spaeri begin their quest to make history as they get their UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign underway with a clash against Austria Wien on Thursday. The Georgian second-tier side booked a spot in the qualifiers after clinching the domestic cup title last season and will be looking to secure a first-leg advantage at the Generali Arena.

Austria Wien failed to close out their pre-season campaign on a high as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against German outfit Hertha Berlin in their final friendly game last Friday.

Before that, Stephan Helm’s men failed to win their opening two warm-up matches (1L, 1D) before picking up an emphatic 6-0 victory over fellow Austrian side ESV Parndorf.

While Austrian Wien finished third in the Bundesliga standings last season to secure Europa League qualification, they dropped into the Conference League after fourth-placed Wolfsberger clinched the Austrian Cup.

Spaeri find themselves on the cusp of making history as they secured a Conference League qualifying berth after winning the Georgian Cup crown last season.

Anzor Kighuradze’s men left Dinamo Tbilisi stunned in the cup final back in December as they secured a penalty-shootout victory after fighting back from behind to force a 2-2 draw in normal time.

While Spaeri suffered heartbreak in the Super Cup final last time out, when they lost 2-0 against FC Dila Gori, they are on course to secure promotion to the top flight this season as they sit top of the Erovnuli Liga 2 standings, nine points above second-placed Merani Martvili.

Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Austria Wien and Spaeri, who will both be looking to begin their head-to-head record on a positive note.

Austria Wien have won just one of their last five games across all competitions while losing twice and claiming two draws since May 18.

Spaeri are unbeaten in 17 of their 19 matches in 2025, picking up 12 wins and five draws since the turn of the year.

Austria Wien have failed to win five of their last six competitive home games, losing three and claiming two draws since the start of April.

Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Prediction

Austria Wien will be excited to go up against an inexperienced Spaeri side who are fresh off the back of a heartbreaking Georgian Super Cup final loss.

Helm’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to come away with a comfortable victory in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Austria Wien 3-0 FC Spaeri

Austria Wien vs FC Spaeri Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria Wien to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Austria’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the hosts’ last six games)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More