Austria Wien vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | July 14, 2023 

Austria Wien host Galatasaray at the Generali Arena on Friday (July 14) in a pre-season friendly.

The hosts enjoyed a strong run of results last season before going downhill in the Championship Round. Wien, though, picked themselves up in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs beating, Austria Lustenau 6-1 on aggregate. This will be Austria's fourth and final pre-season outing before they kick off their season with a cup game on Friday.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable campaign last season, returning to the pinnacle of Turkish football for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign. They finished atop the Super Lig with 88 points from 36 games, their highest points tally in 35 years.

The Super Lig side beat Kisvarda 2-0 in their last friendly, with Baris Yilmaz and Sacha Boey getting on the scoresheet.

Austria Wien vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. The first matchup was in 2007 in an Europa League group clash, which ended goalless.

Galatasaray's last meeting against Austrian opposition came in July last year, losing 2-1 to Sturm Graz in a friendly.

Wien's last meeting against Turkish opposition came in August last year, losing 6-1 on aggregate to Fenerbahce in a UEFA Europa League qualifier.

Austria has scored at least once in 19 games across competitions.

Galatasaray had the best defensive record in the Turkish top-flight last season, conceding 27 times.

Austria Wien vs Galatasaray Prediction

Austria are on a four-game winning streak and are unbeaten in six games across competitions.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have won six of their last seven games across competitions. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors win this one.

Prediction: Wien 1-2 Galatasaray

Austria Wien vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Galatasaray

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Galatasaray's last four games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in eight of Wien's last ten games.)

Poll : 0 votes